Phillies Wisely Seen as a Team That Will Be a Buyer This Summer

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to move up the standings and get to where they want to be as a team, there will be some opportunities to improve in the coming weeks.

Following an amazing turnaround, the Phillies are a major threat when it comes to the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Considering where the team was to start the season, being 10 games under the .500 mark, getting within striking distance of the Braves shows how good they have been since the slow start.

Philadelphia has been undoubtedly led by their star players both on the pitching staff and in the lineup. Players like Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler have led the rotation, while Jhoan Duran has been one of the best closers in the game.

Furthermore, the batting order has been led by the three-headed monster of Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper. This trio has been fantastic and has carried a lineup for the Phillies that has been underwhelming at times. Now, as the team gets set to try and win it all, that will result in them making some moves to get better.

Brian Murphy of MLB recently wrote about the trade deadline and highlighted some of the teams that will be buyers and sellers. For the Phillies, they were wisely seen as a team that will be buying before August 3rd.

Philadelphia Has a Couple of Areas to Address

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, there are a few key needs for the team. Starting with the rotation, Philadelphia is set at the top with one of the best duos in baseball. However, the struggles of Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter have created a major issue in the back end of the unit. Adding a veteran to help fill that need will be key as the team tries to figure out a plan for Nola and Painter.

In the bullpen, while Duran has been fantastic, the middle relief group is a bit of a concern. Adding a left-handed pitcher to the bullpen makes a lot of sense. The Phillies need to find a way to get the ball to their star closer when they have a lead, and adding an arm will help.

Lastly, while the lineup does have some star power, they could use at least one other bat, preferably from the right side and in the outfield. This is a unit that, aside from Marsh, has not been good this year, and adding some talent will be key. Overall, while the team is playing well, they do need to add some pieces to help give them the best chance to win.