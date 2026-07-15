Phillies Fans Booed a Well-Known NL East Mascot at MLB All-Star Game

Philadelphia sports fans are known for booing anyone and anything that comes from outside the Delaware Valley area, and this week's events connected to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park was a prime example.

During the Home Run Derby on Monday, several competitors wearing other uniforms were booed mercilessly, in particular Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. He won the event after just barely edging out Kyle Schwarber in the final round by getting hot late and finishing with a mere one additional home run.

That type of hostile noise continued during the actual All-Star game on Tuesday. One of the recipients of that classic Philadelphia greeting was the mascot of the New York Mets, Mr. Met, as well as his "wife," Mrs. Met.

Mr. And Mrs. Met booed heavily by Phillies fans at the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/8vCacm8HCH — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 14, 2026

This one may have been in the category of "it's all in good fun" rather than anything truly mean-spirited. After all, the Phillies and Mets have a longtime rivalry, and it may be the biggest one in the National League East.

The rivalry has been highlighted by trash-talking on both sides and even some fights that took place back in the 1980s.

Right now, the rivalry between the two franchises seems to be dormant. The Mets, who are less than two years removed from making it to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, have a 40-57 record. They're currently in last place in the National League East, and despite possessing five-time All-Star Juan Soto, they have lots of holes throughout their roster.

Philadelphia also looked to be in deep trouble when it started this season 9-19. But they now have a 54-43 record and are putting lots of pressure on the first-place Atlanta Braves, who lead Philly by just two games in the standings.

While the team needs a reinforcement or two before the Aug. 3 trade deadline in order to solidify its playoff chances, let alone its chances of winning the World Series championship, it has been rounding into shape nicely under interim manager Don Mattingly.

The Phillies played two series against the Mets in June and won both series two games to one apiece. Philadelphia will host the Mets for another three-game set beginning this Thursday, and on Sept. 17, it will head to Queens for a four-game series versus Soto and crew.

The hope is by the time that road series at Citi Field ends, the Phillies will have at least a wild-card playoff spot wrapped up.