Phillies Players and Mascot React To 76ers Signing LeBron James

While things might not be going too well for the Philadelphia Phillies to start the second half, there was a noticeable buzz at the stadium on Friday. However, it didn’t have much to do with the baseball being played.

With a long homestand to start the second half of the year, there was certainly hope that the Phillies were going to take off. Unfortunately, the team stumbled out of the gate, losing two of three to the New York Mets.

This series loss certainly wasn’t ideal, and then they lost the following series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While losing a series to the Dodgers is understandable, it did highlight some major concerns about how good this team might be.

On Friday, Philadelphia got set to open up another challenging series against the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, their offense was nowhere to be found against Cam Schlittler, and they suffered a 1-0 loss.

Even though the Phillies might have lost, news from earlier in the day made it a bit easier to swallow. Future Hall of Famer LeBron James announced on Friday that he was going to be joining the Philadelphia 76ers next year, creating one of the more talented starting lineups in the league.

With the entire city buzzing about his arrival, so were the Phillies and their mascot.

Phillies React to LeBron James Coming to Philadelphia

The 76ers landing James is a massive deal for the franchise, and this instantly improves their chances of winning a championship. As one of the best players of all-time, there is going to be a massive buzz in the great sports town of Philadelphia, and that carried over to the Phillies.

The beloved Phillie Phanatic took to the field and did LeBron’s signature chalk toss, and there will surely be more of that to come.

We are all witnesses pic.twitter.com/4oxthpDF2n — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 25, 2026

James choosing Philadelphia is a major deal for the city and is the biggest free agency signing since the Phillies were able to land Bryce Harper.

Now, while James will be helping the 76ers be a title contender next year, the Phillies will be hoping to improve in the next couple of weeks and also be in the mix for a championship.

In order to make that happen, they too will have to improve. There are some needs on the roster, and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they should be aggressive.

Now that James has arrived and expectations have gone way up, that will also put pressure on the Phillies to perform.