The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams that have been linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato this offseason.

The reigning Triple Crown winner for the Hanshin Tigers in NPB, Sato is viewed as the best position player available this offseason. Last season, he had a .306/.383/.609 slash line, hitting 39 home runs and knocking in 106 runs.

Turning only 28 years old in March, he is just entering the prime of his career, which is partly why so many teams are lining up for him. His best years are presumably still ahead of him, which makes him a worthwhile investment compared to some of the other top free agent hitters available who are already 32 years of age.

Who will ultimately come away with Sato? Over at ESPN, Jesse Rogers shared predictions from a group of executives that he polled, and answers were all over the place, with six different clubs being predicted.

Phillies beat out five teams in Teruaki Sato signing prediction

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it was the Phillies that received the most votes, with three. The Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants all received two, while the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels each got one.

Somewhat surprisingly, the New York Mets aren’t on the list, despite the team reportedly being one that Sato and his representatives have met with.

Philadelphia being predicted to sign him certainly falls in line with what was being reported at the MLB General Managers’ Meetings that were held in Las Vegas earlier this month. The Phillies’ interest in Sato was one of the biggest takeaways from the event, and it is easy to see why they like him so much.

"I think we've seen some pretty good hitters from Japan show they can play here over the last few years," one voter said. "There's more certainty now. I think Sato will be a reliable bat for whoever gets him."

Teruaki Sato is great fit for Phillies

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) poses for a photo after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs, Sato didn’t receive a qualifying offer, so Philadelphia won’t have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks, along with $1 million in international pool money, to sign him.

The Phillies don’t necessarily need another left-handed everyday hitter, but Sato would provide the power in the middle of the lineup that the organization’s decision-makers are seeking. He would also address areas of need on the roster, coming off a Gold Glove Award-winning 2026 season at third base, while also possessing the ability to play the outfield.

It certainly won’t be easy to land Sato, who has a robust market. Based on the predictions made, there are a lot of teams pursuing him, which means Dave Dombrowski has to do something to set his club apart and push them over the finish line.

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