Phillies Pursuing Mets Slugger Francisco Lindor Would Be Ludicrous

Coming off a bad start to the second half of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies will certainly be looking to improve over the next week and a half, with the trade deadline nearly here.

While it has been encouraging to see the impressive turnaround for the team, there is still quite a bit of work to do for the Phillies if they truly want to be one of the best teams in the league.

Philadelphia has struggled against the top three teams in the National League, and for a team with championship aspirations, that is not good. Now, the Phillies are fortunate that they are going to be able to improve.

Despite being well over the .500 mark, this is a team with multiple needs. The pitching staff has really been under a microscope of late, with the backend of the rotation being a major problem.

Furthermore, it’s not a secret that the team will be looking to add at least one arm to the bullpen. However, multiple relief pitchers could end up being needed to fix the issues of this group.

While there will be good options for the team to pursue, not every player that could be available is going to make sense for them.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently proposed some trades for the New York Mets to consider moving Francisco Lindor this summer. The Phillies in the hypothetical proposal gave up Aaron Nola and Aidan Miller.

Pursuing Lindor Would Be Ludicrous

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While getting rid of Nola’s contract would be nice, the Phillies pursuing the struggling star of the Mets doesn’t seem like the best decision to make.

So far this season, Lindor has slashed .233/.315/.398 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 46 games played. The significant drop in production this year, with him being 32 years old, should be very concerning for the Mets, and also whoever might be interested in him.

For Philadelphia, while they would like to upgrade the lineup, they already have a shortstop in Trea Turner who is locked up to a long-term deal. While the team could move him if they hypothetically added Lindor, this doesn’t appear to be a good fit.

Rather than potentially pursuing Lindor, it would be a much better idea for Philadelphia to try and land an outfielder who is on an expiring deal. Adding another veteran to an expensive long-term deal like Lindor makes little sense, and it would be shocking if they did end up pursuing him.