The Philadelphia Phillies have already been busy this offseason, officially hiring Don Mattingly as their manager and making several changes to the coaching staff under him.

Carlos Mendoza, the former New York Mets manager, is the new infield coach. Peter Fatse, who was with the Tampa Bay Rays after being fired by the Boston Red Sox in a massive layoff, was hired as the hitting coach.

Both coaches are going to have their work cut out for them, looking to improve areas of weakness for the Phillies. One of the players Fatse will potentially be working closely with is Brandon Marsh, who isn’t going anywhere, at least not yet.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Philadelphia plans to tender their outfielder a contract today, ahead of the 5 p.m. ET deadline. That is when the non-tender deadline is, and if the Phillies decided not to offer Marsh a contract, he would have immediately become a free agent.

Phillies will tender Brandon Marsh a contract

Apr 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent, Marsh is projected to receive another sizable raise. Last season, he earned $5.2 million; in 2027, he is expected to make much more, with a projection of $8.3 million, shared by MLB Trade Rumors.

There are certainly some people who would argue that Marsh is not worth that price given how much he struggled in the second half of the season. He was the least productive hitter in baseball over the final 2.5-3 months, turning back into strictly a platoon player.

However, it was revealed recently that Marsh underwent surgery on his wrist after the Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs. That could have certainly contributed to his lack of production in the second half because his swing speed remained consistent, but his pop disappeared.

Phillies plan to tender Brandon Marsh a contract today, as expected.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2026

An All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026, the veteran outfielder showcased what he was capable of when healthy. He was as impactful as any batter in the lineup and the most consistent player at the plate the team had.

Can he find that level of production again now that he got his wrist operated on and will presumably be healthy when the 2027 season begins? At the very least, Philadelphia knows it can deploy him as the left-handed hitting side of a platoon and that he provides above-average defense across the outfield.

There is certainly a chance that he is used as a trade chip still this winter, but the first step was tendering him a contract, which the team will reportedly do. It was the right decision to make, because not tendering him, making him a free agent and potentially losing him for nothing, would have made no sense.

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