The Philadelphia Phillies are still in need of a reliable reliever as well as some infield depth and should be looking to make a splash before they face the possibility of a new salary cap.

It is one of the things owners are pushing for in a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, as they are expected to lock the players out on December 2nd if a deal is not reached before the current one expires.

Philadelphia's biggest need going into this offseason is bullpen help. Their bullpen was frustratingly inconsistent in 2026 and did not have many reliable options, especially when it came to the postseason.

The bullpen market has shrunk a bit over the last few days, with a few deals being agreed upon around the league. However, one of the top arms, Adrian Morejon, is still on the market.

Phillies have several needs to address on the roster

Show is 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀



Phillies bullpen help? Kerkering getting interest?@AndrewBrandt joins to talk looming lockout

Outside-the-box trade idea

Appears the market is OPEN for business, Dave?



TAP IN! ⤵️

📺 https://t.co/EDze28zz7P pic.twitter.com/w97qyRhiPV — PHLY Phillies (@PHLY_Phillies) November 17, 2026

In 2026, Morejon was one of the best relievers in baseball, holding a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP in 86 innings pitched. If the Phillies make this move, they would be bolstering their bullpen and forming a reliable 1-2 punch of Morejon and their closer, Jhoan Duran.

Randy Arozarena remains one of the top position players on the free agent market. Arozarena was a bright spot for the Seattle Mariners in 2026, hitting .281 with 26 home runs while driving in 79 runs.

Brandon Marsh is currently the primary left fielder for Philadelphia, and while he started off last season really well and was an All-Star, the second half was the opposite. If the Phillies do not move on from Marsh entirely and keep him on the roster, Arozarena has proved himself to be an improvement in the field as well as at the plate.

This offseason for the Philadelphia would not be complete without adding a top-level infielder. With Alec Bohm hitting the free-agent market, they will be looking for a replacement infielder.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is listed as one of the top infielders available and could help at multiple positions given his versatility. After a disappointing season with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia could be a good change of scenery for him to get back on track.

There is not much time left for the team owners and Major League Baseball Players Association to reach a new deal on the CBA. With about two weeks remaining before the current one expires, the Phillies need to fill at least one of their holes before they risk finding themselves in a complete stoppage and losing out on the opportunity to go after one of these desirable free agents.