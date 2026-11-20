The Philadelphia Phillies had seven players hit the free agent market this offseason, and some are already drawing interest.

Corner infielder Alec Bohm was a popular name at the MLB General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas. He has already begun meeting with teams, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets being two of the teams linked to him in the early going.

Interest in Bohm isn’t all too surprising. He has been a consistent run producer in the middle of the Phillies lineup for years and has increased his value, showcasing that he can play first base in addition to third base. Given the lack of right-handed-hitting run producers available, Bohm is a solid target for other teams.

The player drumming up interest that will surprise Philadelphia fans is Jose Alvarado. The left-handed relief pitcher has had a tumultuous two years with the club and is heading into free agency on a low note. Alas, that isn’t keeping teams around the league from showing interest in him, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).

Jose Alvarado a popular name on free agent market

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Several teams are seemingly willing to look past free agent lefty reliever José Alvarado’s 80-game suspension in 2025 for a banned substance and his down season in 2026.

Alvarado, 31, is attracting interest as a possible high-leverage option from some clubs,” the MLB insider wrote.

That will certainly raise some eyebrows. Being suspended for 80 games and being deemed ineligible for the 2025 postseason was a huge blow to the Phillies bullpen, given how well Alvarado was performing last year.

He was unable to replicate that success in 2026. His performance on the mound was inconsistent, and he posted a 5.86 ERA across 68 appearances and 58.1 innings. It was the first time since 2020, when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, that he had a negative bWAR of -0.4.

Jose Alvarado likely to split from Phillies

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) reacts after pitching against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly is an ugly last impression that Alvarado made. In what will likely be his final two outings with the Phillies, he was charged with three earned runs each time, recording one out in each appearance, issuing four walks and giving up three hits combined.

He has previously shown the ability to be a productive high-leverage arm in the past, and other teams are hoping he can tap back into that. His 97.8 mph average fastball velocity is second best among left-handed relievers, behind only fellow free agent Adrian Morejon.

That is as much of a reason as any for why so many teams are showing an interest in the 31-year-old hurler.

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