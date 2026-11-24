It was no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies were heavily involved in the Teruaki Sato sweepstakes.

The Japanese star was regarded as the best position player available in free agency this offseason, so it made sense for the Phillies to have him atop their wish list. Alas, they were unable to seal the deal, as Sato has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

That is a tough blow for Philadelphia, who will now have to go back to the drawing board. Sato would have been a great addition to the team, providing them with some much-needed power and youth on the roster.

With him no longer being an option, the Phillies need to pivot elsewhere. They should take full advantage of the Cubs bringing in Sato and turn to one of their free agents as their new top priority: Seiya Suzuki.

Phillies need to aggressively pursue Seiya Suzuki

Apr 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) in the dugout before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran corner outfielder would address a lot of the needs that Philadelphia currently has. While he doesn’t check off the youth box that Sato would, he brings a lot of positives to the table that the team can benefit from.

At the top of the list of what makes Suzuki a great fit is that he is a right-handed hitter. The Phillies need to bring some balance to their lineup, especially with Alec Bohm, their most reliable run-producer from the right side of the plate, currently a free agent and likely moving on.

Right-handed middle-of-the-order hitters are becoming tougher and tougher to find. Bringing in someone with as good a track record as Suzuki would be a win for a franchise that has had a void in the outfield for several years.

He is consistent, with a 128 wRC+ since coming over to MLB in 2022. Suzuki has an ideal blend of power and plate discipline, something this lineup certainly needs more, especially from the right side.

Seiya Suzuki would be massive upgrade for Phillies' outfield

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the productivity with the bat, the veteran has turned himself into a reliable defender. Defense has not been a strong suit for Philadelphia in recent years, which makes Suzuki a better target than someone such as Randy Arozarena, who is already not a great defender and unlikely to improve as he ages deeper into his 30s.

Last season, Suzuki was a Gold Glove Award finalist with +5 Outs Above Average and +14 Defensive Runs Saved. He can be considered an asset now with the glove, improving his stock even more.

At 32 years old, there is some risk in committing to him. However, he is in the debate as the best position player available now that Sato is off the board, and the Phillies are desperate for an upgrade.

After seeing their rivals, the New York Mets, splurge on Tarik Skubal and add Paul Goldschmidt, Philadelphia has to make some additions. Suzuki would be a great place to start.