With the general managers’ meetings in the books, there are a lot of new tidbits of information regarding teams that are important as the offseason continues. This includes some of the plans that the Philadelphia Phillies have for the 2027 season and anticipating how to improve their roster.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) was in attendance at the general managers’ meetings that recently finished up. He had several notable takeaways from the meetings.

As for the Phillies, their plan to have their top prospect, Aidan Miller, possibly play the role of a super-utility man who can fill in all over the field is one of the primary takeaways from the General Managers' Meetings.

Bowden explained the information that he heard regarding the Phillies’ plans for their top prospect.

Phillies could use Aidan Miller to replace Edmundo Sosa

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I came away from the meetings with a few other small tidbits of intel, including that the Phillies are considering having top prospect Aidan Miller make the team in a super-utility role, playing both the infield and outfield,” Bowden said.

Miller is a prized prospect in Philadelphia’s system who has a ton of upside. He was selected in the first round with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. He is currently the organization’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and the top position player prospect. Only right-handed pitcher Gage Wood is ranked higher.

The 22-year-old missed nearly all of the 2026 season due to a back injury. He underwent a procedure in June and returned to play four regular-season games in September, as well as in the postseason for Double-A Reading.

Miller recently finished playing in the Arizona Fall League and put up solid stats overall. He slashed .327/.557/.481 in 52 at-bats, collecting 17 hits, four doubles, seven RBI, seven stolen bases, 25 walks and a 1.038 OPS.

Aidan Miller has potential to be impact performer

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These stats prove that when he’s healthy, he could be an impact player for the Phillies. With the surgery behind him and a full, normal offseason ahead, Miller could very well impact Philadelphia’s roster in 2027.

Bowden’s report that the Phillies are considering using him in a super utility role would give him the opportunity he deserves to play at the Big League level. He’s primarily played shortstop since being drafted and played third base in the Arizona Fall League, so turning him into a super utility player who plays all seven infield and outfield positions could take some time.

Either way, the bat that he provides makes him worthy of an opportunity in the Major Leagues, and if making the team in a utility role gets him there, it’s a good idea for Philadelphia. Considering his athleticism and speed, he could be an ideal fit as a super utility player for a Phillies team looking to improve their roster for 2027.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!