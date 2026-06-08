Phillies Snapped Unique Streak Defeating White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies have carried their success from May right over into June.

They started the month with a six-game homestand at Citizens Bank Park against the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox and found a ton of success. After sweeping the Padres, they took two out of three games from the White Sox.

The Phillies won Game 1 against Chicago, 8-6, before dropping Game 2, 6-3. In the rubber game, a matinee on June 7, Philadelphia came away victorious, winning 9-5 and snapping a unique streak in the process.

That was the first time in 21 days that the Phillies had won a game by more than three runs. Their offense has not consistently clicked, but the pitching staff has been performing at such a high level to help carry the load.

Phillies offense snaps 21-day streak of not winning by more than three

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Rafael Marchán (13) celebrates his two-run home run with center fielder Justin Crawford (2) against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the first time in three weeks, the offense returned the favor, scoring nine runs and providing the team with a comfortable lead to finish off the White Sox.

“We keep that in the back of our heads, right?” Schwarber said, via Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “We know that we’re all going to get going at some point. And it’s gonna be fun, it’s going to be a lot of runs. Then there will be those (down) times, and it’ll be great to go back to the time we just had in the last three weeks. And feel like, ‘Man, we found ways to win games.’ There will be times like that again throughout the year. And I like that experience for us and our pitchers.”

Leading the way in the nine-run outburst were left fielder Brandon Marsh, third baseman Alec Bohm and catcher Rafael Marchan, who all recorded two RBI.

Marchan hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to get back the two runs that Aaron Nola surrendered in the top half. In the bottom of the third, Marsh hit a solo home run, his third consecutive contest with a long ball. He recorded his second RBI on a single in the bottom of the sixth.

Bohm knocked in a run with a single of his own in the bottom of the sixth. His first RBI of the game was an inning earlier when he hit his ninth double of the campaign to score Bryce Harper for the first of two occasions.

It was a tough outing for Nola, who surrendered five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work, giving up six hits and four walks. But, he was bailed out by a strong offensive performance and a lights-out bullpen.

Despite so many close calls, Philadelphia went 10-7 between their victories of winning by more than three runs. The team didn’t play perfect baseball, but they were able to grind out victories and get their season back on track.

The Phillies now have a record of 35-30 and are holding the second wild card spot in the National League.

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