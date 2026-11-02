Phillies Surprisingly Named Good Trade Fit for Mets' Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies will be seeing the offseason get into gear with things likely to start to heat up in early November. For the Phillies, they are a team that is going to be trying to improve, but how they do so will be challenging.

Coming off another disappointing year by their standards, the Phillies are a team that is going to be looking to shake things up. While they do have a veteran core that likely won’t be moved, they are going to have to have a different look following another postseason exit.

For Philadelphia, they are never a franchise that is afraid to spend or make a big splash. However, some of their moves in recent years have come back to bite them a bit, and whether or not they will just keep spending is something to watch.

While free agency is always an avenue for them to improve, they could also look to the trade market.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports recently wrote about the Top 25 potential trade candidates this offseason. One name that was mentioned was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. Shockingly, the Phillies were floated as a potential trade partner.

Phillies Pursuing Lindor Would Be Shocking

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a deal between these two teams for Lindor is unlikely, there is something to be said about the potential fit that he could be for the team. Trea Turner is coming off a terrible season both defensively and offensively in 2026.

Philadelphia is going to give him another shot to prove he can play the position, but a move to the outfield very well could be in the cards.

Like for the Mets as a whole, it was not a good year for Lindor. The former All-Star slashed .225/.309/.423 with 21 home runs and 49 RBI in 105 games played. Missing a lot of time undoubtedly impacted his season, and for three straight years prior to 2026, he had an OPS over .800.

When healthy, Lindor can be one of the best offensive shortstops in the league. For the Phillies, depending on what happens with Turner at the position, it could become a need for the team.

Overall, while the likelihood of a trade is low, Lindor’s name could be one floated around this winter. The Mets are in a strange spot after missing the playoffs for two straight years, and perhaps they are going to continue to try and reset things a bit.