Phillies Take Worthwhile Flier on Former Twins Catcher
In this story:
One of the positions the Philadelphia Phillies wanted to upgrade this offseason was catcher.
Veteran J.T. Realmuto re-signed with the team last offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal that is not aging well. 2026 was the least productive season of his career at the plate, and the team had to rely on him to carry a heavy workload because no one emerged as a reliable backup behind him.
Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan were the duo behind Realmuto last season, and that won’t be the same in 2027. Stubbs was designated for assignment, and while Marchan was signed to a deal ahead of the non-tender deadline, he hasn’t quite figured out Major League pitching yet.
In an effort to upgrade the depth behind Realmuto, the team has made multiple additions this offseason. The latest pickup is Ricardo Olivar, a former Minnesota Twins player who was signed to a deal this weekend.
Phillies sign Ricardo Olivar to minor league deal
Signed in July 2019 by the Twins for a mere $20,000, he had to overcome a knee sprain in 2026. However, he not only returned from injury, but was able to reach Triple-A for the first time in his professional career.
What helped him move through the system was his hit tool, which is why he is such an intriguing addition for the Phillies. In his minor league career, Olivar has produced an impressive .279/.381/.463 slash line with 53 home runs and 86 doubles in 409 games and 1,676 plate appearances.
The sample size at Triple-A is small, but Olivar did hit two home runs in 27 plate appearances. The No. 30-ranked prospect in the Minnesota organization, his hit tool is certainly worth taking a shot on.
That is what the Phillies need more of from their catchers: offensive production. Last season, Realmuto, Stubbs and Marchan provided very little impact at the plate, something that needs to change in 2027 to elevate the lineup to another level.
Alas, Philadelphia normally puts an emphasis on defensive ability behind the plate. Olivar isn’t a Gold Glove-caliber defender, but according to Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, he is “serviceable” behind the plate, which should be more than enough to warrant a shot at Big League playing time if his bat plays at the highest level.
An added bonus: Olivar can play some outfield. A right-handed bat, he could end up being a valuable bench piece as the backup catcher and a reserve outfielder who can provide some pop from the right side.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.