One of the positions the Philadelphia Phillies wanted to upgrade this offseason was catcher.

Veteran J.T. Realmuto re-signed with the team last offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal that is not aging well. 2026 was the least productive season of his career at the plate, and the team had to rely on him to carry a heavy workload because no one emerged as a reliable backup behind him.

Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan were the duo behind Realmuto last season, and that won’t be the same in 2027. Stubbs was designated for assignment, and while Marchan was signed to a deal ahead of the non-tender deadline, he hasn’t quite figured out Major League pitching yet.

In an effort to upgrade the depth behind Realmuto, the team has made multiple additions this offseason. The latest pickup is Ricardo Olivar, a former Minnesota Twins player who was signed to a deal this weekend.

Phillies sign Ricardo Olivar to minor league deal

Minor League FA signing: @Phillies have signed C/OF Ricardo Olivar, had been No. 30 on @Twins list. Signed for just $20K in July 2019 by #MNTwins, he did reach Triple-A this past year; career .844 OPS; right knee sprain in '26. Might see more time in LF w/#Phillies — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) November 21, 2026

Signed in July 2019 by the Twins for a mere $20,000, he had to overcome a knee sprain in 2026. However, he not only returned from injury, but was able to reach Triple-A for the first time in his professional career.

What helped him move through the system was his hit tool, which is why he is such an intriguing addition for the Phillies. In his minor league career, Olivar has produced an impressive .279/.381/.463 slash line with 53 home runs and 86 doubles in 409 games and 1,676 plate appearances.

The sample size at Triple-A is small, but Olivar did hit two home runs in 27 plate appearances. The No. 30-ranked prospect in the Minnesota organization, his hit tool is certainly worth taking a shot on.

Ricardo Olivar, whom the Phillies signed today, per @JonathanMayo, is a nice minors pickup. With little catching depth, the former Twins prospect’s hit tool could give him a path to the majors, potentially as J.T. Realmuto’s backup. I’m told he’s “serviceable” behind the plate. — Cole Weintraub (@WeintraubCole) November 22, 2026

That is what the Phillies need more of from their catchers: offensive production. Last season, Realmuto, Stubbs and Marchan provided very little impact at the plate, something that needs to change in 2027 to elevate the lineup to another level.

Alas, Philadelphia normally puts an emphasis on defensive ability behind the plate. Olivar isn’t a Gold Glove-caliber defender, but according to Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, he is “serviceable” behind the plate, which should be more than enough to warrant a shot at Big League playing time if his bat plays at the highest level.

An added bonus: Olivar can play some outfield. A right-handed bat, he could end up being a valuable bench piece as the backup catcher and a reserve outfielder who can provide some pop from the right side.