Phillies Will Finally Get To See Aidan Miller on the Field

The 2026 season has been a wash for Philadelphia Phillies star prospect Aidan Miller because of persistent back issues, but he is finally healthy enough to get back on the field.

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), the young shortstop will be making his highly anticipated season debut with Single-A Clearwater at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

What was originally described as back soreness for Miller turned into something much more serious. He was dealing with discogenic pain and facet inflammation in the lumbar spine, according to Gelb, which limited his action during spring training.

It was an ongoing issue, as he would get close to returning to action and then suffer a setback, and have him back at square one. The 2026 campaign has turned into a wash for the No. 1-ranked player in the Phillies’ farm system, but at least he is going to be able to get some at-bats and game action under his belt before it concludes.

Aidan Miller set to return for Phillies with Single-A Clearwater

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should things go well and Miller remains healthy, Philadelphia is reportedly planning to send him to the Arizona Fall League to get more reps, per Gelb. It would be his first appearance at the Arizona Fall League should those plans come to fruition.

It will be good for Miller to get some more games in to help make up for lost time after missing virtually the entire 2026 campaign. This injury could not have come at a worse time because he was trending toward being a helpful piece at the Major League level.

Between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025, Miller produced a .264/.392/.433 slash line with 14 home runs, 27 doubles, two triples and 42 RBI. He added 59 stolen bases and more than held his own at Triple-A.

In eight games with the IronPigs, he drew nine walks and struck out only seven times. A possible Big League debut was certainly on the table for 2026, but the focus has now shifted to just making sure he is healthy and knocking off as much rust as possible heading into the offseason.

This will be the first game action that Miller plays in nearly a year. The last time he was on the field was Sept. 18, 2025. There is a chance he returns to Lehigh Valley to finish out the campaign when the other minor league affiliate seasons are completed.