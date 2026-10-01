Predicting Phillies Game 3 Lineup Without Edmundo Sosa

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a thrilling victory in Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves in their Wild Card Round series, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

Their pitching staff was saved by the heroics of Andrew Painter, who came out of the bullpen to throw three shutout innings to ice the game after Cristopher Sanchez threw 6.2 innings and Alex McFarlane finished off the seventh.

Bryce Harper had a tough misplay in right field in the bottom of the seventh that led to Braves runs, but redeemed himself going back-to-back for home runs with Kyle Schwarber to tie the game. In the 10th, it was Alec Bohm who came through with a game-winning solo shot.

Heading into Game 3, interim manager Don Mattingly is going to have a tough decision to make with his lineup. Edmundo Sosa, who has been inserted into the lineup in place of Luis Arraez, was injured while beating out an infield single and signaled that he needed to come out of the game.

What will Phillies lineup look like without Edmundo Sosa?

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) is checked on by a trainer after a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What could the lineup look like for the elimination game? Let's take a crack at predicting what the lineup will look like.

1. Trea Turner, Shortstop

2. Kyle Schwarber, Designated Hitter

3. Bryce Harper, First Base

4. Alec Bohm, Third Base

5. Bryson Stott, Second Base

6. Bryan De La Cruz, Right Field

7. Brandon Marsh, Left Field

8. J.T. Realmuto, Catcher

9. Justin Crawford, Center Field

Mattingly has stuck with his guys more often than not, so it is easy to envision that continuing through however long the postseason run lasts. That means no changes to the top of the order, with Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber assuming their spots at Nos. 1 and 2.

Bryce Harper is locked into the No. 3 spot, but his position will change. This decision will essentially come down to Mattingly preferring his right-handed-hitting outfield options over Otto Kemp, who was put on the roster in place of Arraez.

Phillies bench left thin with Edmundo Sosa injury

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) returns to the dugout after a visit to the mound in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that thought process, Harper moves back to the infield at first base. That flips Alec Bohm back over to the hot corner. He has been excellent this series, both with the bat and the glove and the Phillies need that to continue.

Bryson Stott has moved to second base since Arraez went down and will remain there until he comes back, if he does at all. Without Sosa, Philadelphia will go with Bryan De La Cruz in the lineup; Derek Hill has more value as a late-game replacement given that he can play all three spots and the bench is thin with Sosa and Arraez sidelined.

Brandon Marsh will man left field, but may be on a short leash. If a tough lefty comes out of the bullpen, he will be replaced. The same possibly goes for Justin Crawford; it just depends on the game situation.

J.T. Realmuto’s bat has woken up and is locked in behind the plate. He is going to catch and play every inning of the postseason as long as he is healthy.