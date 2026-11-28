The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet offseason thus far, and with time running out before the CBA expires, there is some concern about the team.

Coming off another postseason appearance and another early exit, the Phillies entered the winter with a desire to shake things up and improve. So far, that has not been the case. This is still a team that has a lot of talent, but it is an aging veteran core.

Philadelphia will be led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and as of now, they will be leaning on this group heavily. However, there are still ways for the team to improve, and free agency will be one of them.

If the team is going to be better, one area that has to improve is their offense. Despite some great talent and All-Stars, there were a number of players who underperformed last season. Now, what this group will look like on Opening Day will be interesting to see.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the Phillies lineup would look like on Opening Day. Of the major changes, they were predicted to sign Randy Arozarena to address a need in right field.

Phillies Need Offensive Help

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a two-run doubleduring the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arozarena has been a name linked frequently to the Phillies, and at this point it feels like the team has to land him. Philadelphia hasn’t done really anything of note this offseason and for a team that had issues last year in both the batting order and the bullpen, something needs to change.

Last season, Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. It was his second straight All-Star campaign, and he is without a doubt a good player.

However, at 31 years old, adding another player over 30 to an aging core is not ideal. The Phillies have a desire to get younger and Arozarena will certainly be looking for a multi-year deal.

Furthermore, even though he is a good positional fit as a right fielder, defense is not his forte. Overall, if the Phillies did land him, it would be see as a good addition, but it certainly comes with some risk.

Also, while adding Arozarena helps the lineup, top prospect Aidan Miller was also predicted to be in the Opening Day lineup. Miller being the starting third base man seems like a real possibility to start the season, and if he’s healthy, he could be great.