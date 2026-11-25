The Philadelphia Phillies need to upgrade their roster this offseason, but a few options are already off the board.

Teruaki Sato, who was considered their top target this offseason, agreed to a massive six-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Yankees.

Fans are certainly getting restless, seeing one of their biggest rivals, the New York Mets, agree to deals with Tarik Skubal and Paul Goldschmidt to address two of their biggest needs. The Cubs, another team that will compete for a playoff spot, added starting pitcher Trevor Rogers along with Sato.

The Phillies need to get aggressive to address the needs that exist on the roster. There are plenty of helpful pieces available in free agency, such as outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena. The team could also go the trade route, but that is more complicated for one reason: there are no plans to trade top prospects.

Phillies have no plans to trade top prospects

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They could pursue trades, although the Phillies will be protective of their top prospects and the industry is not keen on the rest of the club’s farm system,” per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The No. 1 prospect in the organization right now is right-handed pitcher Gage Wood. Aidan Miller is the best positional player prospect, and there is a good chance that he breaks camp with the team in 2027, whenever that may end up being.

It is fair to presume Bryan Rincon, who Dave Dombrowski has spoken about as a potential option for the Major League roster next season as well, would fall under the same category as Wood and Miller.

With all three of them being potentially affordable options for the Big League roster, it makes sense to be protective over them. The Philadelphia farm system isn’t considered very deep, so keeping the players who could make impacts as soon as next year is smart.

Phillies trade options are limited

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates his RBI double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dombrowksi has shown a willingness to trade prospects if it means improving the Major League roster, but with an aging core, he needs to start taking into consideration a longer-term view of the roster.

If the Phillies are going to make a trade involving prospects, shortstop Tyler Spangler, a first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, or outfielder Dante Nori, a first-round pick in 2024, could be the centerpiece of a trade package,

However, it is most likely that Philadelphia uses players on its Major League roster, such as Brandon Marsh, to try to shake things up and bring in some new talent.

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