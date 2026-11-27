The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams that have been linked to free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki this offseason.

After coming over from Japan and spending the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, Suzuki is arguably the best free agent hitter remaining on the market. He and Randy Arozarena, the Seattle Mariners free agent outfielder, are the best free agents who played in MLB last year.

The No. 1 overall positional player was thought to be Teruaki Sato, a Japanese star from the Hanshin Tigers who agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs earlier this week. The Phillies were in on him, but will have to pivot to Plan B when it comes to upgrading the lineup.

Suzuki is certainly part of that, but to bring him in, it is going to cost Philadelphia a lot of money, with a reported asking price being set by him and his representatives, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required).

Seiya Suzuki wants to top Teruaki Sato's guaranteed money

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per the MLB insider, representatives at THE TEAM have told teams interested in their client that he wants to top the $120 million that Sato received from Chicago. That is a massive ask for a player who turned 32 years old in August, compared to Sato, who will be 28 during the 2027 season.

It is fair to assume, based on the age difference, that Suzuki isn’t seeking a six-year deal, but is looking to land a higher annual average on a contract that is shorter, maybe four or five years. Some projections have Suzuki landing a $105 million contract over four years, which would just beat out the $25 million annual average that Sato secured.

A five-year, $125 million contract could be what it takes for a suitor to secure Suzuki. That is a steep price to pay for a player who is already 32 years old, but if the Phillies want him bad enough, they are going to have to pony up a massive offer.

That is because Suzuki prefers to be on the West Coast, which gives a team such as the San Diego Padres, who are right in the mix for the veteran slugger, a massive edge. Money may not be enough to convince him to sign in Philadelphia, but Dave Dombrowski and the other decision-makers at least have to try.

Suzuki would be an excellent fit for the Phillies lineup. He is a right-handed hitter, something they need with Alec Bohm departing in free agency and joining the Kansas City Royals. His power production is excellent and he has turned himself into a great defender, being named a Gold Glove finalist this past season.

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