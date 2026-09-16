Stellar Play From Alec Bohm Must Make Phillies Consider Long-Term Commitment

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to finish strong.

After getting a needed day off after a tough weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies will be back in action for two games against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the Nationals not playing well and being out of contention, these are important two games for the Phillies. The schedule the rest of the way is not easy for Philadelphia, and with the wild card race being tight, every game counts at this point.

The Phillies have been playing good baseball, and there are a number of reasons why the team has been successful. Their starting rotation has really been excellent of late, especially with Zack Wheeler bouncing back from a bad August. However, there has been some good production from their lineup as well.

One of the players who has done really well for the team and has played a significant part in them turning things around is former All-Star Alec Bohm.

Phillies Might Have to Consider Long-Term Commitment

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after hitting a double to drive in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a dreadful start to the season, Bohm has been one of the best players for the Phillies in the second half of the year.

Considering how poorly his campaign started, Bohm is now slashing .248/.309/.390 with 15 home runs and 82 RBI. With the overall numbers starting to look good, what he has been able to accomplish in the second half of the year has been impressive.

In August, he was able to slash .327/.391/.439 with one home run and 17 RBI. The former All-Star was not only getting on base at a high clip, but he was able to drive in runs for this lineup. Even though it is early, he has an OPS of just under .900 so far through September as well.

While the Phillies will be focused on trying to do the best that they can down the stretch and into October, they will also have to figure out what the future will be for Bohm.

The slugger will be a free agent at the end of the season, and with how he has performed this season and with an All-Star selection on his resume, he will be an interesting player to hit the market.

The Phillies are in need of right-handed hitters, and keeping Bohm is all of a sudden starting to make a lot of sense.