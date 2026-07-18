This Outfielder Is Considered the 'Best Match' for the Phillies at Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline looming, Jeff Passan of ESPN picked a player that would be the best match for each MLB team based on their needs and what they should add at the trade deadline.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ most serious offensive threats include Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who serve as the designated hitter and play first base, respectively. Brandon Marsh, who was just named to his first All-Star team, is having a career year in Philadelphia.

Marsh is the only outfielder getting the job done consistently. Justin Crawford, Derek Hill and Gabriel Rincones Jr. have been getting a majority of reps in the outfield as of late, all of whom have struggled. Additionally, Adolis Garcia is out for the year with a lat injury, meaning there’s a significant void in the outfield.

If the Phillies want to remain in second place and preserve a playoff spot, improving their production in the outfield is ideally the best place to start.

Jung Hoo Lee would be great match for Phillies on trade market

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passan believes that San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee would be the best match for Philadelphia, considering their necessity for outfield help.

Lee is a 27-year-old outfielder for the Giants who is in his third season in the Big Leagues after coming over from Japan. He is slashing .277/.327/.403 with 15 homers, 56 doubles, 15 triples and a .730 OPS.

Despite his mediocre numbers over his career, Lee is having the best season of his three with the Giants this year in 2026. He is batting over .300 at the halfway point in the season, slashing .302/.333/.429 with 21 doubles, five homers, 46 runs, 33 RBI and a .762 OPS.

This production for the Phillies would be a plus, especially for an outfield that is struggling aside from Marsh. Lee puts the ball in play consistently and doesn’t strike out much, and that philosophy could be exactly what Philadelphia needs as they look to improve their roster.

Lee could be multi-year answer in outfield for Phillies

Jul 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee is currently in the third year of a six-year, $113 million contract with San Francisco. Considering the Giants are 41-55 and are sitting in fourth place, 19.5 games back, trading Lee may be the most logical decision they could make as the trade deadline nears.

There are three years and $64 million remaining on Lee’s deal after this year, which is a relatively costly contract. Regardless, this could be an ideal fit for the Phillies considering they have about $70 million coming off the books after this season.

Philadelphia will likely remain neck and neck with the Atlanta Braves at the top of the NL East, and with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals not far back, they likely need to make improvements at the deadline to remain in possession of a playoff spot. Those improvements could begin with the acquisition of Lee.

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