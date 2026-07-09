Phillies Named as Good Fit for Rising Left-Hander on Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to chase the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings as the All-Star break nears. Entering play on July 8, they were only two games behind.

However, they won only one of their three games versus the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium during the series they just completed, and they scored an anemic total of three runs in their two losses. While they have a fairly potent lineup that is led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, another threat at the plate wouldn't hurt.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Aug. 3, and the rumor mill is starting to heat up. There have been plenty of such rumors swirling around the Delaware Valley region, and a recent ESPN article named several players who could be suitable trade candidates for the Phillies.

One of them is Jung Hoo Lee, a left-handed outfielder who is currently with the San Francisco Giants.

What ESPN Said About Lee

Jul 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) reacts after his single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Hoo Lee has a 50% chance of being traded and is an ascendent player who is perhaps a bit underrated as a hitting threat.

"The 27-year-old is top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and considering he's carrying a slugging percentage in excess of .450 and can also play all around the outfield, Lee is primed to get a big return if the Giants indeed move him," as written over at ESPN.

Right now, Adolis Garcia, the Phillies' starting right fielder, is out for the rest of the season due to a lat injury that required surgery. If Lee can be plugged into that right field spot, perhaps he could fit the bill.

Jung Hoo rocking the shades at BP 😎 pic.twitter.com/TEkwXmwCJo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2026

Coming into July 6, Hoo Lee had a batting average of .315 and had logged 33 runs batted in during 81 games for the 37-52 Giants. At 6 feet tall and a hair under 200 pounds, he isn't a power hitter, and his on-base slugging percentage won't impress baseball aficionados, but he can put the ball into play.

However, as McDaniel and Passan noted, Lee "isn't a standout defender or baserunner, closer to average," so one has to question if he is worth going after for a Phillies team that is hoping to make noise come October.

After this season, the Japanese native has three years left on his contract at $21 million per annum. He can opt out of his deal after next season.

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