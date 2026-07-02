Twins Pitcher Surprisingly Seen as Player Phillies Should Trade For

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to gain ground on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the team will be thinking about ways to improve before the MLB Trade Deadline.

For the last couple of months, there have been few teams in baseball better than the Phillies. Philadelphia has once again proven that they are going to be a contender this year despite their slow start. This is a group that is now 11 games over the .500 mark, and they are making a real push up the standings.

While the Phillies have been playing really well, they aren’t perfect, and there will be some areas to address this summer. There has been plenty of talk about improving the lineup, but the team has seen some players improve a bit. Getting Trea Turner going will be key for the team. As a former All-Star, he can be exactly what the team is looking for if he gets going. Furthermore, while the lineup will likely be addressed in some capacity, so too must the rotation.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about one player that the Phillies should trade for being Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Ryan Would Bolster Rotation

Jun 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though this is a rotation that has a ton of talent at the top, there are some concerns for the rest of the unit. There is no denying that Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler are two of the best in the game and are capable of carrying the Phillies to playoff series wins.

However, while those two are great, the backend of the rotation has been a mess, and Jesus Luzardo can be inconsistent at times. With Aaron Nola really struggling and Andrew Painter in the minors, an arm at the trade deadline appears to be a need for the team.

While landing Ryan would be a major splash, the Phillies have to be focused on trying to load up on talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to once again be the team to beat, and when healthy, their rotation is frightening. Furthermore, with a great lineup also, Philadelphia might need another top-end rotation pitcher to be able to match up.

The price to be able to acquire Ryan would certainly be steep, and the Twins, surprisingly, being in the mix right now in the playoff hunt is also another wrinkle. However, if they do decide to move him, the Phillies should be in the mix with their rotation woes.