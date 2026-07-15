Phillies Have One 2026 MLB Draft Pick Crack Top 10 Prospects

The farm system of the Philadelphia Phillies is in pretty tough shape heading into the MLB trade deadline this year.

It will take some creativity for Dave Dombrowski to continue his streak of pulling off impactful trades. He is always looking for ways to upgrade the Major League roster, but with the most recent batch of youngsters dealing with injuries or ineffectiveness, he will have his work cut out for him.

With the 2026 MLB Draft now complete, the Phillies were able to add some more youngsters to the farm system. However, only one of their selections has managed to crack the team’s top 10 rankings.

As shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Philadelphia’s first selection of the draft, shortstop Tyler Spangler, has been inserted at No. 5 in the organization’s rankings. Selected No. 36 overall out of De La Salle High School in California, he is committed to the Stanford Cardinal.

Tyler Spangler makes Phillies top 10 prospect list

Mar 23, 2018; Bradenton, FL, USA; A view of an Philadelphia Phillies spring training hat during batting practice prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans will certainly have some pause when looking into Spangler. He is dealing with a back issue, the same thing that has kept their No. 1-ranked prospect, shortstop Aidan Miller, off the field thus far in 2026.

However, there is a lot to like about him as a prospect. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he has a massive frame that will produce some impressive power when he fills out. Some comparisons have been made to Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers because of his left-handed swing, and he reminds some people of a young Cal Ripken Jr. type.

That is incredibly high praise for any young player to receive, but Spangler has certainly earned it. He was a standout performer in the MLB High School All-American Game and the Area Code Games, which followed his being named the Metro Player of the Year as only a junior by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Welcome to the Phillies, Tyler!



The Phillies have selected shortstop Tyler Spangler from De La Salle HS (CA) in the first round (No. 36 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/bsrwAfL9sA — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 11, 2026

His instincts help compensate for his lack of traditional speed and athleticism on the basepaths. Defensively, he has great hands and smooth transitions, looking like someone capable of sticking at shortstop long-term. If he outgrows the position, he should be able to handle a transition to third base.

It will be interesting to see if a deal can be worked out so that the young shortstop doesn’t maintain his commitment to Stanford and starts his pro career.

A very solid all-around prospect, Spangler is a great addition to the Phillies’ farm system. Some of their other selections, such as outfielder Caden Bogepohl and right-handed pitchers Ruger Riojas and Deven Sheerin, just missed making the top 10.

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