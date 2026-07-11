Absolutely Biggest Need the Phillies Must Address in the MLB Draft

With the MLB Draft right around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to add a new wave of prospects to their franchise.

Coming off a slow start to the season, the Phillies are now one of the best teams in the National League and right where they want to be with the All-Star break approaching. Philadelphia is a team that will likely be aggressive at the trade deadline, but there is a concern about how they will be able to acquire talent.

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, this is a mostly veteran group that has been acquired either via trade or free agency. Philadelphia has not been the most successful team when it comes to drafting and developing players, and that has put them in a tough spot.

Now, with the MLB Draft nearly here, it will give the Phillies a chance to get some new talent. Philadelphia won’t be on the board for a while, but they do need to make sure that they make the most of the opportunities coming up.

Phillies Need Fresh Talent in MLB Draft

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Philadelphia is playing some excellent baseball and are a contender in the NL once again, this is a veteran group. Due to their success over the years, the Phillies are frequently buyers at the trade deadline.

This has resulted in the team moving young prospects in trades quite often, and the farm system for Philadelphia is currently lacking. When looking at the farm system right now for the Phillies, the unit is lacking, with Gage Wood and Aidan Miller being the top two right now for the franchise.

Miller has unfortunately been dealing with back problems all year, which has stunted his development. Wood was a first-round pick of the team last year after being a breakout star with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The right-hander has been able to rise through their system pretty quickly and is certainly a name to keep an eye on both in terms of being able to potentially help the Phillies this year, or being a key piece in a trade.

Currently, Philadelphia won’t be making a pick until 36th overall. While the team would like to be higher, they will have to make sure that they take the best player available. While the Phillies do have organizational needs, getting the best talent available to replenish a farm system that isn’t strong is the main goal.