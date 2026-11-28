The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams that are in the market for help at catcher this offseason.

Veteran J.T. Realmuto is coming off the least productive season of his career, but he isn’t going anywhere; he is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $45 million deal that no team is going to take on. However, the depth chart behind him is going to change.

Garrett Stubbs, one of the backups last season, was designated for assignment. Rafael Marchan is back to compete for the backup spot, and some organizational depth has been added. The Phillies signed a trio of catchers to minor league deals: Brian Navarreto, Blake Hunt and Ricardo Olivar.

Alas, none of those three options are established Major Leaguers. As a result, the team could still look to bring in another player, which is why the trade between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks can impact Philadelphia.

Phillies can benefit from Pirates trading Henry Davis to Diamondbacks

Jun 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates traded Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, to the Diamondbacks in exchange for utilityman Tim Tawa. Why does this deal impact the Phillies?

For starters, it shows there are catchers available on the market who may not be drawing headlines. Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies and Shea Langeliers of the Athletics are much bigger names making the rounds on the trade market.

Davis hasn’t been able to hit much in the Big Leagues yet in his career, with a wRC+ of 55, but he has shown a little bit of pop with 25 career home runs. His strikeout and walk rates are both heading in the right direction, too. His batting average on balls in play has been well below the league average of .292, with a .219 in his career.

Some positive regression there, along with continued improvement in other offensive areas, makes him a worthwhile addition to take a risk on. Only 27 years old, he would have added some much-needed youth to the Philadelphia organization as well.

Henry Davis is coming off a season where he set career highs in several metrics.



-Career-high in bat speed (74.2 mph)

-Best (lowest) average miss distance on fastballs and breaking pitches

-Career-high pulled air rate (30.3%)

-Career-best contact rate (76.1%)



A strong defensive… https://t.co/UHj6X0USdb pic.twitter.com/lj4dHxA7EW — Corbin (@corbin_young21) November 27, 2026

Davis is a highly-regarded defensive catcher as well, which the Phillies normally put an emphasis on.

Another reason this trade makes an impact on Philadelphia is that veteran James McCann will almost certainly be looking for a new team now that Davis was acquired to likely be the backup behind Gabriel Moreno.

Now a free agent, McCann has produced well for the Diamondbacks the last two seasons in a backup role. He had a 110 OPS+ and a slash line of .272/.317/.444 in 93 games and 303 plate appearances with Arizona.

McCann should be someone the Phillies pursue in free agency to pair with Realmuto, as more offense is needed from their backstops moving forward.

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