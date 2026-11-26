One of the positions that the Philadelphia Phillies were looking to address this offseason was catcher.

J.T. Realmuto is coming off the least productive season of his career after signing a three-year, $45 million deal after hitting free agency last offseason. The Phillies were hoping they could scale the veteran’s playing time back, but it wasn’t feasible because there were no reliable options to turn to.

Philadelphia has the same goal heading into 2027: find a capable complement for Realmuto to scale back his playing time. Garrett Stubbs, one of last season’s backup options, was designated for assignment. Rafael Marchan was signed to a deal and is back again to compete for the backup job.

A few moves have been made already to address the organizational catching depth, but none are surefire Major League options. Those options, at least in free agency, are dwindling with another player coming off the board: Gary Sanchez.

Phillies miss out on Gary Sanchez

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez (99) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran backstop has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Miami Marlins. Coming off a World Series-winning campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, he will provide the Marlins, a team looking to contend in 2027, with much-needed leadership and experience.

Seeing their rivals improve is certainly far from ideal. Phillies fans are getting restless watching other teams in the National League, such as the Chicago Cubs, and in their division, improve while their team remains silent. The New York Mets have addressed two of their weaknesses, signing ace Tarik Skubal and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

What makes the Sanchez-to-Marlins move all the more disappointing is how much of a help he would have been to Philadelphia. The offensive production from the Phillies’ catches was dismal in 2026; that is something that has to change moving forward.

Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Sanchez is a bat-first catcher who would have added another dimension to the team. He has some experience playing first base so that he could help out in a pinch there, and his bat could have been a legitimate weapon for manager Don Mattingly to deploy late in games, especially if the team carried three catchers as they did at points in 2026.

The power is legitimate, hitting double-digit home runs in 10 out of the last 11 seasons. He owns a career home run rate of 5.6% and would have addressed Philadelphia’s need for more power in the lineup.

Used to playing a complementary role, Sanchez would have been a great fit for the Phillies. That would more than make up for any defensive shortcomings he has, which is something Philadelphia normally puts an emphasis on behind the plate.

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