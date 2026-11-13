Why Phillies Make Sense as Potential Mystery Team for Tarik Skubal

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason with some pressing needs to address, but perhaps they might make a surprise splash.

Coming off another early playoff exit, the Phillies are a team that has come into the offseason looking to improve. Philadelphia is a bit of an aging group, and the front office seems mindful of that.

There are a number of free agents who make sense for the team, but signing another player who is in their early 30s might not be the best course of action for the Phillies.

Philadelphia is not shy when it comes to spending, but perhaps spending a little bit more efficiently would be wise. When looking at some of the needs of the team, they are fairly clear.

While the Phillies should remain active in free agency, whether or not they will make a splash in free agency is yet to be determined. When looking at the top free agents this year, the best of the bunch is going to be Tarik Skubal. Even though a starter might not be a need for the team, it could be a want based on the caliber of player he is.

Skubal’s market seems pretty clear right now, but Jon Heyman did report that there could be a mystery team or two in the mix for him.

Phillies Could Make Sense as a Skubal Mystery Team

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Skubal being easily the top free agent on the market this year, there are a number of the normal big-market teams that are expected to pursue him. Usually, the Phillies are one of those teams in the mix for a big name, but they have a strong starting rotation. However, despite the rotation being a strength, perhaps they could still be in the mix.

When looking toward the future for Philadelphia, they do have veteran pitcher Zack Wheeler in the final year of his deal. Wheeler is set to make a lot of money in 2027, but he will be coming off the books after that.

The Phillies have seemingly prioritized spending on starting pitching, with Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, and Cristopher Sanchez all receiving big contracts at one point or another.

Philadelphia’s potential pursuit of Skubal could make a lot of sense and would be a clear signal of them going for it all. While the team does have a full rotation right now, they could then look to perhaps trade a player like Andrew Painter to help improve another area.

While adding to their outfield and bullpen are the more pressing needs, going after a player like Skubal is never a bad idea and could be a great replacement for Wheeler in the rotation for years to come.