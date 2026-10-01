Phillies Reveal Pitching Plans for Game 3 Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies stayed alive for at least one more day, pulling off a gutsy comeback win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of their National League Wild Card Round series.

With six outs left in their season, the Phillies were deflated after a bottom of the seventh inning in which a defensive miscue by Bryce Harper in right field allowed the Braves to score, pushing their lead to 3-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Philadelphia rallied. Kyle Schwarber went deep with a long solo home run to cut the deficit in half. Harper erased it, making up for his mistake by launching his own homer to tie the game at three.

Andrew Painter stepped up from that point on, throwing three shutout innings. Alec Bohm hit the game-winning solo home run in the top of the 10th to set up a winner-take-all Game 3.

Who is the Phillies' starting pitcher in Game 3 against the Braves?

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What are the team’s plans when it comes to pitching for the elimination game? According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and confirmed by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), it will be the team’s longest-tenured player, Aaron Nola, taking the ball.

Nola will be pitching on regular rest after making an unprecedented appearance trying to pitch Philadelphia into he playoffs. He started on two days' rest in Game 161 of the regular season, throwing 21 pitches after an 88-pitch outing just days prior.

That one-inning appearance was on Sept. 26, so he is back on schedule for this one against Atlanta. After him, it is anyone’s guess who will be called upon out of the bullpen.

“I’m assuming it’ll be pretty much all hands on deck,” Mattingly said following the win on Wednesday.

Hearing Phillies will start Aaron Nola tonight vs. Braves opener Ray Kerr, a lefty. Always subject to change but that’s the plan as of this AM. — Jim Salisbury (@JimSalisbury215) October 1, 2026

Zack Wheeler, who started the finale on Sept. 27, could be used as a reliever on three days’ rest. Jesus Luzardo, who surprisingly made it through five innings of work in Game 1 just two days ago, is in play for an inning or two if need be, per Gelb.

Mattingly has been hesitant to use much of his bullpen, but everyone should be available on the relief staff as well. The only question mark is Alex McFarlane, who has been called upon in Games 1 and 2, but has thrown only 20 pitches.

Jhoan Duran, who threw 27 pitches across two innings in Game 1, should be available after not having to be used in Game 2.

Navigating 27 outs has been a challenge for the Phillies at times, but it certainly sounds as if Mattingly has the pieces to make it work. With an off day tomorrow, it is appropriate to have all hands on deck tonight.

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