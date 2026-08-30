Why Pursuing Luis Robert Jr. Makes Sense for Phillies

Heading into the MLB trade deadline, there were two items on the wish list of the Philadelphia Phillies that weren’t addressed: a right-handed hitting outfielder and a starting pitcher.

The starting pitching need has been addressed in-house with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter both turning things around and pitching at a high level. Their need for a right-handed hitting outfielder hasn’t quite been addressed, but Derek Hill and Bryan De La Cruz remain solid in their role.

However, the chance to bring on that addition to the lineup has now presented itself. It is being reported that the New York Mets have placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on outright waivers, which opens a 48-hour window for teams to claim him and assume his contract.

The Mets made him available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but he didn’t end up being moved, which isn’t all too surprising. He had missed approximately three months with a lumbar spine herniation and, upon his return, did not perform well at the plate.

Mets have reportedly placed Luis Robert Jr. on outright waivers

Aug 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) reacts while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In seven games leading into the deadline, with opposing scouts in attendance to watch, Robert produced a ghastly .347 OPS. However, he has recently caught fire, which could lead to a team placing a waiver claim on him to ride the positive momentum through he end of the season.

That team could very well be the Phillies, who could still use another right-handed bat to balance out their lineup. Through Aug. 5, Robert had a .189/.280/.307 slash line. Since that point, in 71 plate appearances, he has produced a strong .306/.366/.613 slash line with six home runs, one double and 11 RBI.

That kind of production can help any team who is in the midst of a playoff race. In addition to his bat heating up, Robert still provides an impact defensively and has now added versatility to his resume.

A center fielder throughout most of his career, he has successfully transitioned to playing left field recently with New York. That makes him an even more attractive waiver claim target for Philadelphia because he can be deployed at multiple spots in the grass when he is in the starting lineup or as a late-game replacement.

Luis Robert Jr. would be great fit for Phillies

Aug 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) follows through on an RBI sacrifice fly against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been showcasing over the last few weeks the exact reason why the Mets took a chance on acquiring him from the Chicago White Sox this past winter. The risks were on full display early in the year when he struggled to produce and then got hurt, but he looks healthy right now and is producing.

Robert could certainly be the finishing touch on the Phillies’ roster for the stretch run. Because of when he was placed on waivers, he is eligible to play in the postseason should a team put in a claim on him.

Owed just under $5 million with a $2 million buyout for next season, that is a bit pricey, but Philadelphia is in win-now mode and needs to do whatever it can to improve on the margins. He would be the second post-deadline addition after the team signed left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes to a Major League contract last week.

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