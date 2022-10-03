Roundtable Discussion: Phillies and Astros Teams Debate Upcoming Series

Welcome back to another edition of an Inside the Phillies roundtable discussion! This time we got together with our friends over at Inside the Astros to discuss the upcoming matchup between the two teams.

With the final series of the 2022 MLB regular season upon us and the Philadelphia Phillies magic number down to one, this three-game set should prove to be an exciting one!

Here are what the teams staff members have to say:

Kade Kistner (Publisher): Alright welcome everyone! This is another round table this time between the Inside the Phillies and Astros staff. Big series coming up here for the Phillies, so let’s begin there.

How does everyone feel about this team coming into the series and it seems like there might be a few implications?

Ben Silver (Phillies): Hmm, I think I know what you might be getting at. The Phillies are going for the over on their 86.5 win prop bet?

But in all seriousness, I'm a little disappointed the Houston Astros aren't starting Justin Verlander tonight against Aaron Nola. These Phillies are a team that plays its best baseball against adversity, that and the Washington Nationals.

Lauren Amour (Phillies): I would feel more nervous about the Phillies clinching a postseason spot if the Brewers weren't dropping the ball.

Alex Carr (Phillies): I respect the heck out of Dusty Baker for not pulling his punches… that said, I think it’s going to be a tough set for the Phillies.

I mean, facing Lance McCullers Jr., Verlander and Framber Valdez when the Phillies have already burned Wheeler is a tough spot.

Kade: Yeah speaking of Baker, Kenny and Dylan, how do y'all feel about him not resting starters and regulars?

Kenny Van Doren (Astros): The Astros will be off a week with the Wild Card bye, so it makes all the sense in the world to keep his three best pitchers warm and on or near five days rest before the ALDS.

Also, Verlander is coming off his two worst starts of the season. Wednesday is a get right outing for him to be on track to toss quality starts again. He could also start Game 1 of the ALDS on five days rest if the ball isn’t given to Valdez.

Dylan Schick (Astros): Ditto what Kenny said, I think he wants them to get as many reps in as they can before the week off. They will get plenty of rest before the ALDS.

Makes sense to keep Verlander warm too, since he’s only had a handful of outings since his injured list stint in August

Leo Morgenstern (Phillies): For McCullers especially, I think this final regular season start will be important. He still has things he needs to work on to get back to his All-Star self, which I wrote about earlier today. His control has been lacking lately.

Kade: Phillies crew, how do you feel about the Phillies' chances of snagging even just one of these games with how the team has been playing lately?

Alex: I think Monday night is probably their best shot. But I would say I feel more confident in the Brewers losing a game than I do the Phillies winning one.

Ben: I think the Nationals series got them back on track. I think there's life in the clubhouse and when this team starts to trend, they trend hard. Right now, things are turning up.

Lauren: I firmly believe they'll be able to pull out one win, and that's all they need. And once they get in, I think the lineup will ease up a bit. The pressure is getting to them, so once it's lifted, they'll look more like the team we saw in the summer months.

Plus, some of their best players (i.e. Bryce Harper) hasn't even kicked it into gear yet. Once he gets going, it'll be interesting.

Ben: I think it's totally possible the Phillies win two of three. Mainly because I don't think any of the Astros starters are going to throw more than 80 pitches. I believe the Phillies know that, and are going to be patient and see a lot of the bullpen.

Alex: The bottom of the lineup really has been the main source of runs for the Phillies lately, especially looking at Marsh, Vierling, etc. I think this series is probably where we start to see the Schwarbers, Harpers, and the like start to really heat up.

Leo: I think Tuesday will be almost impossible to win. Verlander is Verlander, and while Suárez has been good for the Phillies, this Astros team feasts on left-handers. Monday or Wednesday could go the Phillies way though.

Kade: Kenny and Dylan, what has the Astros lineup looked like in recent weeks and is it of any concern when it comes to this Phillies pitching staff?

Kenny: After taking the West and securing a first-round bye, most of the regulars were given days off, but it works the same as the pitching staff. In the last week, the starting nine you’ll see in the ALDS will continue to play every day this week.

Dylan: The meat of the lineup has still looked pretty strong, with Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve doing what they do. Yuli Gurriel has also had a hot bat as of late, so will be looking at him to see if it stays hot going into the postseason

Kade: What is one thing everyone is looking for out of this matchup? Aside from a postseason clinch, Philly people!

Lauren: For the Phillies to look like an actual contender again.

Leo: As Lauren mentioned earlier, we need to see Harper look like an MVP again. I would also love to watch Bailey Falter have another strong outing and firmly earn his spot on a postseason roster.

If they can succeed against the Astros, they can succeed against anyone.

Alex: I honestly can't wait to watch Verlander. A 39-year-old doing what he's doing is unreal, and the Phillies have hardly faced him.

But I'm with Lauren and Leo too. The Phillies coming out of this series looking competitive would be huge for morale, for both the team and the fans.

Dylan: I’m looking to see if the Astros look like the AL champs in the last week and if some of the rotation (McCullers) can improve on their control heading into the ALDS.

Also, what the bullpen looks like for the Astros since we’ll likely see a good amount of it this week

Kenny: Continued success at the plate from Jeremy Peña ahead of his first postseason series. He’s back up to a 100 wRC+ after a three-hit night Sunday.

Ben: I want to see Nola put the finishing touches on what is, analytically, his best season. Despite his ERA in 2018, his FIP (2.66) and BB/K ratio (7.79) this year is almost unbelievable. This game will probably be his toughest of the year, looking to rewrite the narrative. But he won't be pitching in the cold which is meaningful for him having grown up in humid Baton Rouge.

Alex: Yeah, it's pretty unbelievable how under-the-radar Aaron Nola's season has gone.

I also think it would work to the Phillies' advantage to lose this series. They would fare much better against the Cardinals than they would against a division rival in my eyes.

Leo: This is a Phillies team that won the season series against the Dodgers, Padres, and Cardinals. I want to see them prove that wasn’t a fluke with some competitive play in Houston.

One other thing about Nola: the best thing he has done this year that he rarely did before was succeed on the road. He’ll have to do that on Monday, and if the Phillies make the postseason he’ll have to do it again in the Wild Card round.

Kade: Yeah I am wanting to see some life out of the top half of the Phillies lineup. The bottom has been great, but for them to truly contend in October the high profile guys have to get going.

As for the Astros, maintaining that consistency they are so well known for will be reassuring heading into the postseason.

Finally, what is everyone's prediction on this series record?

I am going 2-1 Astros with Philadelphia taking Monday night's game and taking care of business early.

Ben: 2-1 Phillies. Philadelphia will take Monday and Wednesday with Falter proving he can be a back-end option in 2023. But I think Verlander will be too much for the Phillies' lineup.

Kenny: The Astros are three wins away from matching a franchise high. I don’t think they’ll get there this week against the Phillies. I’m taking the Astros 2-1 in the series.

Dylan: 2-1 Astros, Phillies take the first game. Verlander and Valdez finish their stellar regular seasons on a high note

Leo: I agree with everyone, 2-1 Astros with the Phillies taking the Nola game.

Alex: I think it'll be 2-1 Astros, but I think the Phillies give them a ride in every game.

Lauren: It's very possible the Phillies win the series because they are the most confusing team to ever exist, but I'm also going with 2-1 Astros, with Phillies winning the Bailey Falter game. However, I think they'll clinch before due to a Brewers' loss.

Kade: Awesome stuff everybody. Thank you for taking the time. This should be a really fun series for both our sites!

