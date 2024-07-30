Pirates Provide Update on Two Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to deal with injuries on this road trip, with two players now dealing with problems.
Pirates outfielders Joshua Palacios and Ji Hwan Bae both left the game against the Houston Astros Monday night due to injuries. The Pirates said that Palacios is dealing with left hamstring discomfort and Bae has left knee discomfort and that medical staff are treating both of them.
The Pirates replaced Palacios with Michael A. Taylor in center field and Bae with Connor Joe in right field.
Palacios came up to the Pirates on July 4, after spending time with the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A and other minor league teams when he went on a rehab assignment.
He has played 19 games so far, working at all three positions in the outfield. He has hit .237 with 14 hits in 59 at-bats, one double, two home runs, seven RBI and seven walks to nine strikeouts. He also has a .328 on-base percentage, .356 slugging percentage and .684 OPS.
Palacios played 91 games for the Pirates in the 2023 season, slashing .239/.279/.413, with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
Bae opened the season with a left flexor hip sprain, putting him on the 10-day injured list. He would do a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton and then spent time with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A.
He had an excellent first stint with the Indians, hitting .367 with four home runs, 15 RBI and a 1.030 OPS, which led the Pirates to call him up on May 21.
Bae would play eight games for the Pirates before they put him on the 10-day injured list for right wrist sprain on June 4. He hit .208, had an on-base percentage of .269, slugged .208 and had an OPS of .478. He had five hits in 24 at-bats, two RBI and two stolen bases with the Pirates.
The Pirates then sent Bae to the Indianapolis Indians for a rehab assignment on June 21, before calling him back up on July 25.
Bae hit .355, had an on-base percentage of .434, slugged .497 and had an OPS of .931 in 48 games for the Indians in 2024. He also had 65 hits in 183 at-bats, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 26 RBI, 26 walks and 12 stolen bases.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.