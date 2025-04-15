Andrew McCutchen Gave Pirates Lucky Necklaces - And They Worked
Move over, rally caps — Andrew McCutchen hopes he has provided the Pittsburgh Pirates with a new good-luck charm. It may bring an intense wave of nostalgia for anyone who stepped near a baseball field in the mid-2000's.
Before Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Nationals, the Pirates’ veteran leader gifted his teammates colorful, braided Phiten necklaces — the same kind he "used to ball out with back in the day." The result? A 10-3 offensive outburst from a team that had been stuck in a prolonged offensive slump to begin the season. Coincidence? "It’s not a coincidence," McCutchen declared postgame.
The vibes were clearly strong at PNC Park. Every Pirate who stepped to the plate wore the titanium-infused necklace, and the lineup responded with its highest run total of the season.
It seems as if an item familiar from most of the Pirates' little league playing days initiated a looser, more relaxed approach at the plate. The Buccos were having fun and playing the game like kids last night, which is ironically often the key indicator of a successful professional baseball team.
McCutchen, who also made a highlight-reel diving catch in right field, couldn’t resist a playful jab at center fielder Oneil Cruz, pointing to his Gold Glove logo as a not-so-subtle reminder of his defensive prowess. "If he wants one, he just gotta watch me," McCutchen joked to SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Hannah Mears.
Even the umpires weren’t safe from Cutch’s swagger last night. After scoring a run, he cheekily told one to "move out the way". The Pirates’ energy was contagious, with Paul Skenes delivering another strong start and the bullpen slamming the door.
So, will the Phitens become a permanent fixture? "We’re gonna keep rocking with it," McCutchen said. "It's just the power of the Phiten right now for the team."
