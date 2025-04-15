Pirates’ Paul Skenes Makes Batter Lose Bat With Slider
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has dominated hitters since coming up to the MLB level, but is acheiving new feats consistently.
He faced Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong in the top of the fifth inning with one out. Skenes threw a slider that had a huge break, causing DeJong to swing and miss.
When DeJong missed, he lost his handle on the bat, causing him to throw it all the way to Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
That served as Skenes' sixth and final strikeout, as he finished his start vs. the Nationals by going six innings and allowing just three hits, no walks and one earned run.
He had a solid outing on Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins on March 27 with seven strikeouts while allowing just three hits and two walks for two earned runs over 94 pitches in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Skenes would've had the win, as he departed with a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, but the Pirates' bullpen and defense both struggled, as they would lose 5-4 on a walk-off in the ninth inning.
He excelled in his start vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on April 2, throwing 102 pitches over seven innings, allowing no earned runs or walks and just three hits, while striking out six batters in the 4-2 win for Pittsburgh.
Skenes would have his worst outing of the season vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 8 in his season debut at PNC Park.
He pitched six innings, allowing six hits and a walk for five earned runs, but still posted seven strikeouts, as the Pirates lost 5-3.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He was also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team, won NL Rookie of the Year and finished third in the NL CY Young Award.
