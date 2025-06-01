Pirates Shutout Padres Behind Bailey Falter Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great start from left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter and shutout the San Diego Padres in a 5-0 victory at Petco Park.
The Pirates even the series up after a 3-2 loss in the opener on May 30 and end a 10-game losing streak against the Padres, with their first win since July 25, 2023. It is also the first ever shutout win at Petco Park for the Pirates and their first shutout of the Padres in San Diego since April 27, 2001.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz opened up the game for the Pirates with a leadoff double in the top of the first inning and then designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds came through with a single, scoring Cruz, who ran through the stop sign from third base coach Mike Rabelo and got in safely in under three seconds from third base, the fastest time in the MLB this season, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates didn't add on to their lead, as both first baseman Spencer Horwitz and left fielder Alexander Canario struckout and catcher Henry Davis lined out.
Padres right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease kept the Pirates from scoring the next two innings, but second baseman Adam Frazier hit a two-out double in the top of the fourth inning.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes came through with a single up the middle off a fastball, scoring Frazier and doubling the Pirates' lead at 2-0.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled right afterwards, putting runners on the corners, but Cruz struckout to end any more runs coming across home plate for Pittsburgh.
McCutchen added on to the Pirates lead in the top of the fifth inning, with a solo shot off the first pitch of the at-bat from Cease, an 86 mph slider in the top of the zone, that he hit into the second deck in left field for solo home run, making it 3-0.
This marks McCutchen's fourth home run of the season, his first since April 27 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dogers Stadium.
It is also the 239th home run in his time with the Pirates, just one shy of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente with 240 home runs, who has the third most in franchise history.
While the offense held a lead, Falter dominated on the mound for the Pirates, allowing just two hits and one walk, with one strikeout over 79 pitches in 6.1 innings pitched.
The only time the Padres had a scoring chance came in the top of the first inning, when right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. lead off with a single, made it to second base on a bunt and stole third base, but Falter got center fielder Jackson Merrill to line out and ended that opportunity.
It marks an incredible month of May for Falter, who allowed just three runs over 35.2 innings pitched for a 0.76 ERA, the third lowest in a month in Pirates history since the live-ball era (1920).
San Diego brought in left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui with one out in the top of the seventh inning and he allowed back-to-back singles to Cruz and McCutchen.
Reynolds doubled, scoring Cruz and moving McCutchen to third base, then Horwitz hit a pop up that dropped for single, scoring McCutchen and increasing the Pirates' lead to 5-0.
The Pirates bullpen threw 2.2 scoreless innings, with left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson coming in for Falter, and right-handed pitchers in Dennis Santana and David Bednar doing so in the eighth inning and the ninth inning, respectively, to shutout the Padres.
The Pirates will look to win the series over the Padres in the finale on June 1. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m.
