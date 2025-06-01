Pirates Make Outfield Change vs. Padres
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an important lineup change ahead of their upcoming game vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Alexander Canario comes in at left field for the Pirates, taking the place of Tommy Pham, who started the series opener. He will hit fifth in the lineup as well.
Canario has had a great month of May, slashing .296/.345/.432 with 24 hits in 81 at-bats, including three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six RBIs and six walks to 27 strikeouts.
This makes it 15 starts in left field this month and 21 starts in 29 games in May, as Pirates manager Don Kelly makes Canario a main stay in his outfield.
Henry Davis stays on at catcher, but moves one spot down in the batting order to sixth. Ke'Bryan Hayes also continues on at third base, but drops back into the No. 8 spot he inhabited the first two games of the previous series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
The Pirates keep the same lineup elsewhere, with Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz playing in center field, as designated hitter, in right field and at first base, respectively, while also starting at the top of the lineup, No. 1-4, respectively.
Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa round out the infield at second base and shortstop, respectively, while also staying at seventh and ninth in the batting order, respectively.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his 12th start of the season for the Pirates. He excelled in his last start vs. the Padres on May 3 at PNC Park, where he allowed just two hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting six strikeouts over seven innings.
Falter has had an incredible month of May, with a 2-0 record in five starts, a 0.92 ERA, with just three earned runs allowed over 29.1 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts to 12 walks, an opposing batting average of .152 and a WHIP of 0.93.
FIrst pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Diego Padres
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Alexander Canario
C Henry Davis
2B Adam Frazier
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
