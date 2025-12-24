Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Welcomes New Son Before Christmas

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen added another member of his family, just in time to celebrate Christmas.

McCutchen and his wife, Maria McCutchen, welcomed their fifth baby on Dec. 21 in a baby boy, Suede McCutchen, according to Jessica Sinichak of Pittsburgh Magazine .

Dr. Ron Cypher delivered the baby for the McCutchen family, at AHN (Allegheny Health Network) Wexford, who announced the news in a press release. Suede McCutchen joins his four other siblings in two older brothers, Steel and Armani, plus two sisters in Italia and Avé.

Pirates Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Wife Maria Welcome Fifth Baby pic.twitter.com/GqL5J1akJ9 — YINZERshop.com (@YINZERshop) December 23, 2025

Andrew McCutchen's Tenure with the Pirates

The Pirates took McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 Draft and he has served as one of the best players in franchise history since that time and will go down as an all-time great as well.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCutchen had great success with the Pirates in his first stint from 2009-17, winning the 2013 National League MVP, becoming a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner from 2012-15 and winning the 2012 Gold Glove Award .

He was the first NL MVP for the Pirates since Barry Bonds , who won it twice in 1990 and 1992. He was also the first Pirates player to make five straight All-Star games since Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente made eight consecutive All-Star games from 1960-67.

McCutchen also saw great team success with the Pirates, making the playoffs three straight seasons from 2013-15, including pushing the St. Louis Cardinals to five games in the 2013 NLDS.

He has slashed .280/.372/.467 for an OPS of .839 in 1,713 games with the Pirates. He also has 1,781 hits, 986 runs, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBIs, 186 stolen bases and 885 walks, plus 2,962 total bases.

McCutchen ranks amongst the best Pirates hitters of all-time, including third in home runs , fourth in walks , fifth in extra bases hits (644), sixth in RBIs, seventh in both doubles and total bases and ninth in hits .

He also ranks ninth in games played, 10th in WAR (42.9) and sixth in offensive WAR (50.3).

Will McCutchen Play for the Pirates in 2026?

McCutchen just finished his 12th season with the Pirates, where he slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700 in 135 games, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.

This marked the end of his third straight season in Pittsburgh in his second stint with the franchise, where he's signed a one-year, $5 million deal each time.

He came back to the Pirates, hoping to help them get back to the postseason, but hasn't done that, with the team still faltering in mediocrity.

Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Pirates finished this season 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.

This season also marked the seventh consecutive losing season since 2019 and the 10th straight season missing the playoffs since 2016. Both mark the second-longest streaks in the MLB, respectively, with only the Los Angeles Angels having one longer streaks.

McCutchen spoke following the home finale at PNC Park against the Athletics on Sept. 21, where he received a standing ovation from the Pirates faithful.

He said that he wants to play baseball in the MLB next season, but that he didn't say whether he'd sign back with the Pirates, pushing that to something he'll deal with in the offseason.

“We’ll see what happens," McCutchen said. "Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part. I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”

The Pirates have made some big moves this offseason, adding second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and outfield prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox in trades and signing free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract.

Pittsburgh could still bring McCutchen back for his fourth straight season and 13th overall in 2026, but there's not been any report saying he'll come back or find a new ball club yet.

