Pirates' Henry Davis Addresses Controversial Call
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis found himself in a great situation to help his team in their latest game vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Davis came up to bat with the bases loaded with two outs and the Pirates trailing 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen kept the inning alive for the Pirates, with a two-out double, then both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz walked.
Davis just needed to get on base anyway he could, but faced a great pitcher in Padres right-hander Robert Suarez, who just came out of the bullpen.
He worked a full count and then got a pitch low, which he assumed was ball four and would give the Pirates the tying run.
Home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez instead called a third strike and Davis struckout, ending that chance for the Pirates.
Davis couldn't quite believe the call and Pirates manager Don Kelly argued with Jimenez afterwards, resulting in his ejection.
“Think he just said, ‘That’s not down,“ Davis stated regarding what Jimenez uttered after the strike call.
The Pirates went on and lost the game 3-2, dropping their fourth straight game to the Padres this season after suffering a series sweep at PNC Park, May 2-4.
McCutchen stared down the umpire crew for the next half inning and then let them have it at the end of the game. Pirates starting right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller even came out in street clothes and showed his frustrations.
Davis praised his teammates and manager for showing up for him and that he hopes this camaraderie continues the rest of the season.
“We’re fighting for every pitch, right," Davis said. "It’s a team attitude and approach we need to take in every game really, but yeah, you can tell there.”
Davis came into this game batting .400 in the past seven games, including the last two games vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, where he had four hits in eight at-bats, including a home run and three RBIs.
He didn't take the third call strike too hard in the end, pointing out that the Pirates had chances to win outside of that and they can't let one pitch dictate a game.
“I don’t know. The strike zone should be the same for everybody. I don’t think he intentionally missed the call," Davis said. "I don’t think that. Worked with Edwin for a long time, but you just happen to miss it. He’s trying to get every call. Obviously, I thought I won the at-bat, but it is what it is.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates