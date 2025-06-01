Andrew McCutchen Ties Roberto Clemente on Pirates Home Run List
Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen made history Sunday evening, hitting his 240th career home run as a Pirate to tie the legendary Roberto Clemente for third place on the franchise’s all-time home run list.
The milestone blast came in the top of the third inning against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vásquez. On an 81 mph curveball, McCutchen drove the ball 365 feet into the left-field seats at Petco Park with an exit velocity of 104.7 mph. The two-run homer, his fifth of the season, also scored Oneil Cruz and gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
A five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and the 2013 NL MVP, McCutchen spent his first nine MLB seasons (2009-2017) with the Pirates, leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances (2013-2015). After playing for the Giants, Yankees, Phillies, and Brewers, he returned to Pittsburgh in 2023, reigniting his connection with the fanbase while climbing the team’s record books.
The man McCutchen now joins, Roberto Clemente, remains one of baseball’s most revered figures.
A 15-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and 1966 NL MVP, Clemente spent his entire 18-year career (1955-1972) with the Pirates, collecting 3,000 hits and becoming a symbol of excellence and humanitarianism. His life was tragically cut short in a 1972 plane crash while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Pirates’ All-Time Home Run Leaders
- Willie Stargell – 475 HR (1962-1982)
- Ralph Kiner – 301 HR (1946-1953)
- Roberto Clemente – 240 HR (1955-1972) & Andrew McCutchen – 240 HR (2009-2017, 2023-present)
McCutchen will probably not play long enough to reach Ralph Kiner’s 301 homers, and Willie Stargell’s franchise record (475) remains a distant benchmark.
However, McCutchen's home run on Sunday was a reminder of how long he has been a consistent, impactful bat in the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates