Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Addresses Testing for PEDs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has had one of the greatest careers in franchise history and many want to see him continue on into 2026.

McCutchen, himself, desires continuing his baseball career for next season, which would mark his 18th in the major leagues, even if it's not with the Pirates.

The 39-year old wants what all Pirates fans are wishing for this season, which is a winning ball club that finally ends the decade-long playoff drought.

With his desire to keep playing, McCutchen finds himself subjected to the same protocols that other MLB players face.

Andrew McCutchen Recounts PED Testing

McCutchen tweeted early on Jan. 11 that Comprehensive Drug Testing (CDT), showed up at his home early in the morning for a urine sample, inspite of him trying to get to church with his five children.

"Nothing like the CDT coming to my house on a Sunday," McCutchen wrote. "I got 5 kids and church. But lets get that urine sample RQ unk."

CDT is a part of Major League Baseball's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs that try and stop the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), which improve the play of the athletes.

This was in response to the "steroid era" of baseball, from the 1990s to the mid 2000s, where numerous top players were involved in doping, seeing an increase in big-time power hitters and hard-throwers as well.

MLB eventually adopted policies that banned the use of steroids and other PEDs and handed out long suspensions for players who used them.

Former Pirates star Starling Marte served an 80-game suspension in the 2017 season for PEDs, testing positive for nandrolone, which is banned under MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Sep 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (6) drives in a run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCutchen was affected by this move, as he went back to playing center field, after the Pirates originally moved him to right field.

Testing for PEDs continues today and is randomized, which is why they McCutchen on an early weekend morning.

McCutchen also mentioned on Twitter a time when he was on vacation at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. and they tested him then.

"You tell them ahead of time. Ive been to Disney World twice and they have tested me in my hotel room both times," McCutchen wrote. "They do not care about your family time. Need that urine."

McCutchen had trouble with the urine sample on Jan. 11, as he noted on Twitter that he didn't give enough for it.

He then said that he was out in the cold Pittsburgh weather shirtless, which he hoped would make the ordeal go faster, which he later said worked for him.

McCutchen's Legacy with the Pirates

The Pirates took McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 Draft and he has served as one of the best players in franchise history since that time and will go down as an all-time great as well.

McCutchen had great success with the Pirates in his first stint from 2009-17, winning the 2013 National League MVP, becoming a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner from 2012-15 and winning the 2012 Gold Glove Award .

He was the first NL MVP for the Pirates since Barry Bonds , who won it twice in 1990 and 1992. He was also the first Pirates player to make five straight All-Star games since Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente made eight consecutive All-Star games from 1960-67.

Mar 31, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former shortstop Dick Groat (left) and former outfielder Barry Bonds (middle) present Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) with the 2013 National League MVP award prior to the Pirates hosting the Chicago Cubs in an opening day baseball game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCutchen's time with the Pirates saw great team success, making the playoffs three straight seasons from 2013-15, including pushing the St. Louis Cardinals to five games in the 2013 NLDS.

He has slashed .280/.372/.467 for an OPS of .839 in 1,713 games with the Pirates. He also has 1,781 hits, 986 runs, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBIs, 186 stolen bases and 885 walks, plus 2,962 total bases.

McCutchen ranks amongst the best Pirates hitters of all-time, including third in home runs , fourth in walks , fifth in extra bases hits (644), sixth in RBIs, seventh in both doubles and total bases and ninth in hits .

He also ranks ninth in games played, 10th in WAR (42.9) and sixth in offensive WAR (50.3).

