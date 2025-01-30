Athletics Claim Former Pirates RHP
The Athletics saw a chance to add to their pitching depth after the Pittsburgh Pirates waived RHP Elvis Alvarado and jumped at the opportunity.
Pirates insider Noah Hiles reported Thursday that the Athletics claimed Alvarado, who was waived to make room for incoming outfielder Adam Frazier. The 25-year-old has previously played for various minor league teams, including the Mariners, Marlins and Lions, but has yet to make his minor league debut.
In the 2024 season, Alvarado threw for 48 1/3 innings with a 2.79 ERA for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins' AAA affiliate. This came as a sharp contrast from the 2023 season, where his ERA averaged 5.18 across three teams and 33 innings.
While the details of Alvarado's deal with the A's have yet to be released, insiders speculate that he was offered a sizable minor league deal to dissuade him from electing for free agency. To complete the move, the Athletics will have to waive another player, as their 40-man roster for 2025 is currently full.
Alvarado will report to spring training for pitchers and catcher on February 12 at the A's facility in Mesa, AZ. Spring training games for the A's begin on February 22, with a matchup against the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex in Phoenix, AZ. Surely, Alvarado aims to impress during spring training and make his MLB debut during the 2025 season, but only time will tell.
