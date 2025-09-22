Bryan Reynolds Makes Pirates History With Latest HR
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds made franchise history with his most recent home run.
Reynolds hit a solo home run off of Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Luis Morales in the bottom of the third inning, putting the Pirates up 2-0. He crushed a hanging sweeper, sending it 416 feet into the center field seats, serving as a home run in all but one MLB ballpark.
The home run proved crucial, buoying a fantastic pitching performance from the Pirates, who allowed just one hit in the eventual 2-0 victory, marking their MLB-leading 18th shutout of the season.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Reynolds for that home run, serving as an important run in a win that ended a five-game losing streak.
"Yeah, he killed that ball," Kelly said. "It was a really great swing off the bat. You could just hear the crack and knew it was gone. It was a huge run for us, getting us up two."
That home run for Reynolds marked his 16th of the season, but also his 138th home run in a Pirates uniform, which ties him for 10th all-time with Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski.
Reynolds is also one home run off of former All-Star Jason Bay, who ranks ninth in Pirates history with 139 career home runs from 2004-08.
He is also behind eight other Pirates players on the all-time home run list, all of whom were outfielders. This includes Frank Thomas (1951-58) in eighth place with 163 home runs, Brian Giles (1999-2003) in seventh place with 165 home runs, Dave Parker (1973-83) in sixth place with 167 home runs, Barry Bonds (1986-92) in fifth place with 176 home runs, Roberto Clemente (1955-72) in fourth place with 240 home runs, Andrew McCutchen (2009-17, 2023-Present) in third place with 248 home runs, Ralph Kiner (1946-53) in second place with 301 home runs and Willie Stargell (1962-82) in first place with 475 home runs.
Reynolds has hit double-digit home runs in every MLB season, aside from the 2020 season, where he hit seven home runs over 55 games in the shortened campaing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw MLB teams only play 60 total games.
His 16 home runs this season match the lowest total since his rookie season in 2019. He hit a career-high 27 home runs in 2022 and hit 24 home runs each in 2021, 2023 and 2024.
Reynolds has slashed .271/.346/.459 for an OPS of .805 in 942 games in his Pirates career, with 960 hits, 193 doubles, 29 triples, 138 home runs, 484 RBIs and 364 walks.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
Pirates fans will hope that Reynolds continues his power display into next season and helps the team become competitive, fighting for a spot in the postseason.
