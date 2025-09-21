Pirates Reveal Final Home Lineup of 2025 Season
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Athletics in the series finale at PNC Park, marking their final game at home in 2025.
The Pirates have a 43-37 record at home this season, despite a 66-89 record in 2025, giving the home fans something to cheer for, despite a poor campaign overall.
Pittsburgh is coming off a one-hit, 2-0 shutout win over the Athletics on Sept. 20, with rookie right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler throwing five scoreless innings, fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft throwing three innings of relief and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana closing the game out with a save.
That win ended a seven-game losing streak at home, which included series sweep defeats to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7, and the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 15-17, as well as a 4-3 loss to the Athletics in the series opener on Sept. 19.
The Pirates make two changes to that lineup from the 2-0 win, with Jack Suwinski starting in left field, taking over from Tommy Pham, and batting seventh in the lineup, while Joey Bart takes over at catcher from Henry Davis and bats eighth.
Both Bryan Reynolds and Nick Yorke, who each hit a solo home run vs. the Athletics, stay in the lineup in right field and at second base, respectively, while Reynolds also stays at third in the batting order, but Yorke drops down one spot to ninth.
Reynolds hit his 16th home run of the season and his 138th home run in a Pirates uniform, which ties him for 10th all-time in franchise history, along with Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski.
Yorke hit his first home run with the Pirates this season, since they called him up on Sept. 1, as one of the two extra additions to the MLB roster. It also marked his eighth home run of the season, as he hit seven home runs with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Oneil Cruz stays on in leadoff and plays center field for the second straight game, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Jared Triolo stays at third base and bats second, Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base and bats fourth, while Nick Gonzales plays shortstop and moves up one spot to sixth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Andrew McCutchen also serves as designated hitter and bats fifth for the Pirates, marking the end of his 12th season at PNC Park.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows starts for the Pirates in their home finale and takes on Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Spence.
Burrows last started vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the series finale on Sept. 14. He struggled in the second inning, giving up three earned runs, but ended up with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched.
He has started 10 of his 11 outings at home as a rookie in 2025, with a 2-3 record, posting a 4.03 ERA over 51.1 innings pitched, 51 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.15 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Athletics
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
SS Nick Gonzales
LF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
2B Nick Yorke
