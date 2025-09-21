Pirates Blowout Athletics in Home Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates dominated the Athletics in every facet of the game, as they won a 11-0, shutout victory in the series finale at PNC Park.
The Pirates take the series over the Athletics, after winning the previous game, 2-0, marking their first series win, since they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, Sept. 2-4.
Pittsburgh improves to 67-89 overall and 44-37 at home, while the Athletics fall to 73-83 overall and 40-41 on the road.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows gave up back-to-back singles with one out in the top of the first inning to Athletics designated hitter Brett Rooker and first baseman Nick Kurtz.
Burrows got out of the inning unscathed, as he struck out left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and got shortstop Jacob Wilson to fly out.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz flew out and third baseman Jared Triolo grounded out to begin the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled to keep the inning going.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz walked and then designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled, scoring Reynolds and moving Horwitz to third base to put runners on the corners.
Shortstop Nick Gonzales then doubled in the next at-bat, after right fielder Carlos Cortes had issues getting the ball, scoring Horwitz and doubling the Pirates lead at 2-0, before left fielder Jack Suwinski flew out to end the inning.
Burrows gave up a leadoff single to Cortes in the top of the second inning, but got back-to-back ground balls from third baseman Darell Hernaiz and catcher Willie MacIver, then struck out second baseman Max Schuemann to keep the Athletics off the board.
Catcher Joey Bart ledoff the bottom of the second inning with a single, then second baseman Nick Yorke hit into a fielder's choice, with Bart out at second base, and Cruz flew out.
Triolo then came through with a two-run home run, sending a sinker in on the hands 393 feet into the left field bleachers, doubling the Pirates' lead to 4-0.
That marked his seventh home run of the season and his first since Sept. 13 vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Burrows gave up two singles in the third inning to Rooker with one out and Soderstrom with two outs, but got Wilson to fly out and kept the Pirates up four runs.
Bart hit a single and then Yorke doubled, putting two Pirates baserunners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Cruz finally came through with a single that he stretched out to second base, scoring both Bart and Yorke to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead.
Triolo then added on with a single for his second hit of the day, scoring Cruz and putting the Pirates up 7-0.
Burrows ended his final outing at home in 2025 with four scoreless innings, five hits allowed and four strikeouts over 74 pitches, earning his third win on the season.
McCutchen led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk and Suwinski hit a ground-rule double with one out, giving the Pirates two baserunners in scoring position.
Bart then crushed a slider and sent it 420 feet into the left field bleachers for a three-run home run, as the Pirates took a double-digit lead, 10-0 over the Athletics.
Carmen Mlodzinski threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two hits and posting three strikeouts over 48 pitches.
Pittsburgh added onto their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Triolo hit a one out double, Alexander Canario singled and then Horwitz grounded out, but scored Triolo to make it 11-0.
Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez and Dauri Moreta completed the shutout for the Pirates, throwing scoreless frames in the eighth inning and ninth inning, respectively.
This shutout makes it back-to-back for the Pirates and their 19th on the season, which leads the MLB.
The Pirates finish their time at PNC Park with a 44-37 record (.543), their sixth best record since they started playing there in 2001. It is also the second best record at home in a losing season, with only a 45-36 (556) record in 2012 better, when they finished 79-83.
This marks the first time the Pirates have won a series against the Athletics since 2019, when they took two games at home, May 3-5.
It is also the first time the Pirates have won back-to-back games, since they swept the Dodgers, as they lost 11 of 12 games between that series and this one vs. the Athletics.
