Pirates Shortstop Misses Second Start With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have their top shortstop playing in their series opener vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will miss the game with lower body discomfort, according to Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who spoke on him pregame.
"Two days ago, yeah, two days ago he came out of the game," Shelton said. "We didn’t know where it was at. We wanted to give him the off day of the day game yesterday and then after talking with him last night after the ceremony and I called. Donny talked to him. Just figured it was better to give him another day. Not having another shortstop here was a little concerning to us. So we made sure that we’re functioning with that.”
The Pirates also called up Liover Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis as extra depth at shortstop, while sending down right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton to Indianapolis, making place for Peguero on the 26-man active roster.
Jared Triolo, who started at shortstop for the Pirates last game vs. the Cubs on May 1, will also start there again vs. the Padres. He'll hit ninth in the lineup for the second straight game.
Alexander Canario will also stay on in left field for the second straight game, in place of Tommy Pham, but will hit eighth in the lineup, moving down from sixth the previous game.
Joey Bart returns at catcher, after Henry Davis caught for Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes in the previous game. Bart will hit fifth in the lineup.
Adam Frazier and Ke'Bryan Hayes will stay at second base and third base, respectively, but Frazier will move up a spot to seventh in the lineup, while Hayes, moves down from fifth to sixth in the batting order.
The Pirates keep the same four batters at the top of the lineup, with center fielder Oneil Cruz at leadoff, right fielder Bryan Reynolds in second, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in third and first baseman Enmanuel Valdez at fourth in the batting order.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his seventh start for the Pirates this season. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Diego Padres
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Enmanuel Valdez
C Joey Bart
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Adam Frazier
LF Alexander Canario
SS Jared Triolo
