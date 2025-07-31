Pirates Flip Relief Pitcher to Cubs in Trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates flipped a recently acquired player in a trade with the Cubs.

May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their trades ahead of the deadline, with a recently acquired player headed to a divisional rival.

The Pirates traded left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs for 22-year old outfielder Ivan Brethowr, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.

Pittsburgh landed Rogers in the trade that sent Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds, which also netted them shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura on July 30.

There were reports stating that the Pirates would likely flip Rogers ahead of the trade deadline and landed and outfielder prospect.

Rogers is in his 10th season in the MLB and is making $6 million this season, that the Pirates won't have to pay.

He has a 2-2 record in 40 games, a 2.45 ERA over 33.0 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts to 19 walks

The Pirates have made five trades ahead of the deadline, which included sending left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners, right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals and Hayes.

Pittsburgh also traded second baseman Adam Frazier to the Royals on July 16 for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.

They didn't trade players on expiring deals like left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, outfielder Tommy Pham and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, despite the guarantee they won't be in Pittsburgh next season.

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

