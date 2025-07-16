Pirates Trade Former All-Star to Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first big trade of 2025, sending a former All-Star to a team they previously played for.
Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Kansas City Royals acquired infielder Adam Frazier from the Pirates, while sending Triple-A Omaha shortstop Cam Devanney the other way.
Frazier started his second stint with the Pirates in 2025, signing a one-year, $1.525 million deal as a free agent on Jan. 28.
He played in 78 games for the Pirates, slashing .255/.318/.336 for an OPS of .654, with 60 hits in 235 at-bats, 10 doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 walks to 45 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on 12 attempts.
Frazier had 11 multi-hit games for Pittsburgh in 2025, getting a season-high three hits in four games. He also hit two solo home runs vs. the San Diego Padres, on May 2 at PNC Park and June 1 at Petco Park, plus a two-run home run vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 at Great American Ball Park.
He ranked tied for fifth on the Pirates in doubles, sixth in hits, tied for sixth in walks and also payed in the sixth most games.
Frazier served as a utility man for the Pirates in 2025, but spent most of his time at second base, starting 47 of 53 games, with most of those starts coming when second baseman Nick Gonzales spent more than two months on the injured list with a displaced fracture of the right ankle.
He would also start 12 of 13 games played in left field and four of five games played in right field, helping the Pirates out with issues in the outfield.
The Pirates originally selected Frazier in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
He moved his way up through the minor leagues and earned his promotion to the MLB with the Pirates on June 24, 2016.
Frazier remained a mainstay with the Pirates from 2017-19, batting over .270 and playing wherever they needed him, second base or any of the three positions in the outfield.
His best season in Pittsburgh came in 2021, when he slashed .324/.388/.448 for an OPS of .836, with an MLB-leading 125 hits, plus 28 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 35 walks to 44 strikeouts.
The Pirates traded Frazier to the Padres on July 25 for infielder Tucupita Marcano, pitcher Michell Milano and outfielder Jack Suwinski.
Frazier played the rest of the sason with the Padres before they traded him to the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 27. He spent one season there before signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Dec. 15, 2022.
He eventually joined the Royals on a one-year, $4.5 milllion deal on Jan. 30, 2024, before coming back to the Pirates after that season.
Frazier has slashed .280/.343/.411 for an OPS of .754 in 686 games for the Pirates over seven seasons, with 631 hits, 129 doubles, 20 triples, 42 home runs, 225 RBIs and 186 walks to 337 strikeouts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates