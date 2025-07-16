Pirates Add Royals Shortstop in Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a trade that landed them a new shortstop, who may join the team in the near future.
The Pirates announced that they traded utility man Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for shortstop Cam Devanney.
Devanney hails from Nashau, N.H. and was born on April 13, 1997, joining the Pirates at 28 years old.
He attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass., near the New Hampshire-Massachussets southern border. He starred as a senior in 2015 earning ABCA/Rawlings High School All-Region 1 Team honors and was a second-team all-state pick by ESPNBoston.com.
Devanney committed to Elon, redshirted in 2016 and then played for the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in the New England Collegiate Baseball League that summer.
He served as the captain for the Phoenix, starting 46 of 51 games and slashing .215/.324/.376 for an OPS of .700 in 2017. He also played for the Danbury Westerners in the NECBL that summer, where he struggled from the plate, slashing .186/.313/.371 for an OPS of .684.
Devanney improved as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, slashing .287/.411./433 for an OPS of .845 in 45 games with Elon, earning a Second-team All-CAA selection.
He had an even better campaign as a redshirt junior in 2019, slashing .335/.435/.592 for an OPS of 1.028 in 57 games, with 69 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 34 walks to 36 strikeouts. He also had a .974 fielding percentage with 83 putouts and 146 assists on 235 total chances.
The Milwaukee Brewers selected Devanney in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played for both the Brewers Blue in the Arizona League and the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League, where he slashed .286./385/.464 for an OPS of .849 over 61 games, with 59 contests at shortstop.
Devanney didn't play in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor league season. He started out with Double-A Biloxi in 2021 and played there the majority of the two seasons.
He struggled in 2021, slashing .175/.269/.261 for an OPS of .530, but improved in 2022, slashign .259/.340/.483 for an OPS of .823.
Devanney earned a promotion to Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 6, 2022, where he batted .306 over 13 games.
He spent all of 2023 with Nashville, slashing .271/.362/.461 for an OPS of .823 in 103 games, with 91 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 46 walks to 71 strikeouts.
The Brewers traded Devanney and right-handed pitcher to the Royals for right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke on Dec. 14, 2023.
Devanney spent all of the 2024 season with Triple-A Omaha, slashing .254/.336/.445 for an OPS of .781, with 117 hits, 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 77 RBIs and 47 walks to 136 strikeouts.
He also played with Omaha for all of 2025 before his trade, slashing .272/.366/.565 for an OPS of .931 in 69 games, with 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 RBIs and 34 walks to 70 strikeouts.
Devanney has played most of his games at shortstop and if the Pirates trade starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, he would likely serve as a top option for replacement.
