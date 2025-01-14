Former Pirates Outfielder Named 'Sneaky Good' Signing
Things didn't pan out for the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz after they acquired him ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
Could a change of scenery be what the former Pirates outfielder need?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named 15 "sneaky-good" signings this offseason and tabbed De La Cruz signing with the Atlanta Braves as one of the under-the-radar free agent deals ahead of the 2025 season. De La Cruz, 27, agreed to a one-year non-guaranteed contract with the Braves on Dec. 15.
"Though we expected them to do more than they have done, it'd be hard to argue with this $860k pickup," Miller writes. "Even if De La Cruz ends up playing miserably through April and gets DFA'd upon Acuña's return, it beats making a more substantial investment in someone like Alex Verdugo or Harrison Bader for a part-time job."
The Pirates non-tendered De La Cruz earlier in the offseason.
De La Cruz began his career with the Miami Marlins and had solid power numbers 105 games into the 2024 season, slugging 18 home runs and batting .245/.289/.417. Things took a turn upon arriving in Pittsburgh, as he batted .200/.220/.294 with just 3 home runs and 17 RBIs in 44 games. The right-handed hitting outfielder posted a career-low -1.5 Wins Above Replacement last season, though, he did hit a career-high 21 home runs.
Even if Pittsburgh decided to tender De La Cruz a contract, right field would have remained a glaring question mark barring him finding some semblance of the player he was in his first three-plus seasons with the Marlins. The Pirates have young players who could fill that void, though, there's no clear-cut answer heading into the 2025 season.
Regardless, even if Pittsburgh struggles to find an answer in right field and a change of scenery benefits De La Cruz, his struggles last season shouldn't cause the Pirates to regret their decision to let him go elsewhere this offseason.
