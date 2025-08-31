Former Pirates Infielder Gets Playoff Opportunity
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder didn't have much chance of any postseason success this season until a recent roster move gave him that opportunity.
The Pirates placed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers on Aug. 29, which kept him with the team and he played the last two games at third base vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Kiner-Falefa going on outright waivers did mean that any team could claim him for the rest of the season, including a playoff run.
The Toronto Blue Jays decided they would bring back Kiner-Falefa, claiming him off waivers and paying the rest of his $7.5 million salary for the 2025 season, according to the transactions log.
Toronto are 78-58 overall, at the top of the American League East Division, two games ahead of the New York Yankees, and second in the AL, a half game back from the Detroit Tigers.
Kiner-Falefa reunites with the Blue Jays, where he signed a two-year, $15 million deal ahead of the 2024 season.
He played in 82 games with them in 2024, slashing .292/.338/.420, with 75 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBI and 13 walks.
The Blue Jays traded Kiner-Falefa to the Pirates on July 30, landing second baseman prospect Charles McAdoo in return.
Kiner-Falefa joined a Pirates team that was above .500 at the trade deadline that season, but had a terrible August and finished with a 76-86 record.
He slashed .240/.265/.322 for an OPS of .587 in 50 games, playing second base, shortstop and third base for the Pirates that season.
Kiner-Falefa spent all of 2025 with the Pirates before joining the Blue Jays. He slashed .264/.300/.332 for an OPS of .632 in 119 games with 106 hits in 401 at-bats, 20 doubles, two triples, one home run, 35 RBIs, 17 walks to 69 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 19 attempts.
He has both the third worst OPS and slugging percentage amongst qualified batters in 2025, with the Pirates having both the worst OPS (.659) and slugging percentage (.352) in the MLB as a team.
Kiner-Falefa served as the main shortstop for the Pirates throughout the first four months of the season, with 93 starts in 94 appearances there, before they traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30.
The Pirates kept Kiner-Falefa at the trade deadline, despite his expiring contract, and moved him to third base, where he started 22 games in the month of August.
Toronto fans shouldn't expect Kiner-Falefa to mash home runs and or get big hits, but he can get on base and even was hitting around .300 after the month of April.
He can also play multiple positions and will give the Blue Jays a utility man who will do what is needed to win a World Series.
