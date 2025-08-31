Former Pirates Duo Makes Savannah Bananas Appearance
PITTSBURGH — The Savannah Bananas came to Pittsburgh for a two-day event at PNC Park during Labor Day weekend, with a Pittsburgh Pirates infield duo making guest appearances.
Savannah Bananas are a barnstorming baseball team that play a style of baseball that leads to dancing, working the crowd, trick plays and other sketches during the game. They are akin to the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball, but play competitive games and the contests are unscripted.
Both former Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson and second baseman Freddy Sanchez appeared in the second-day at PNC Park on Aug. 30 with the Savannah Bananas, each taking one at-bat and grounding out.
Wilson also played a bit at shortstop, where he spent almost a decade with the Pirates.
The two players had great tenures with the Pirates in their infield during the 2000s, despite a lack of team success.
Wilson joined the Pirates in 2000 in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, with right-handed pitcher Jason Christiansen going the other way.
He made his MLB debut in 2001 and spent the better part of nine seasons with the Pirates. He slashed .269/.311/.376 for an OPS of .687 in 1,159 games, with 1,158 hits, 217 doubles, 32 triples, 60 home runs, 389 RBIs and 245 walks to 516 strikeouts.
Wilson had his best season with the Pirates in 2024, slashing .308/.335/.459 for an OPS of .794 in 157 games, 201 hits, 41 doubles, 12 triples, 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and 26 walks to 71 strikeouts.
He earned his sole All-Star nod and his Silver Slugger Award, the only awards/honors he earned in his career.
Wilson also tied for the MLB lead in triples, was the ninth National League shortstop with 200 hits, the first Pirates player with 200 hits since Hall of Famer Dave Parker in 1977 and the first Pirates shortstop since Hall of Famer Honus Wagner.
Wilson also excelled with his glove, despite never winning a Gold Glove Award. He lead all NL shortstops with assists, putouts, total chances and double plays in 2004 and all MLB shortstops in assists, total chances and double plays in 2005.
His 129 double plays in 2004 broke the club record and his work with second baseman Jose Castillo made for a sensational duo for Pirates fans to watch.
The Pirates traded Wilson to the Seattle Mariners in 2009 and he spent three seasons with them before finishing his MLB career after two seasons with the Atlanta Braves in 2012.
Sanchez joined the Pirates in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on July 31, 2003, and made his debut with them in 2004.
He spent six seasons in Pittsburgh, slashing .301/.338/.424 for an OPS of .761 in 676 games, with 777 hits, 175 doubles, 15 triples, 37 home runs, 289 RBIs and 131 walks to 290 strikeouts.
Sanchez had his best campaign with the Pirates in 2006, as he slashed .344/.378/.473 for an OPS of .851, with 200 hits, 53 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 85 RBIs and 31 walks to 52 strikeouts.
He won the NL batting title, the first Pirates player since Bill Madlock did so in 1983, when he hit .323. His .344 batting average was the highest or a Pirates player in a season since Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente batted .349 in 1969
Sanchez earned three All-Star nods in 2006, 2007 and 2009, the first Pirates infielder that made three All-Star team since Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski.
The Pirates traded Sanchez to the San Francisco Giants at the MLB trade deadline on July 31, where he won a World Series in 2010.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates